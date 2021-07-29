Human rights cannot be a sacrificial lamb for climate action

In a recent Tweeter, sen. Ted cruz The endorsement of Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzTrump in Texas strengthens a scandal-ridden incumbent president while jeopardizing a political dynasty. Amendment to extend Pentagon recusal period added to NDAA | State Department No. 2 official to lead nuclear talks with Russia MORE (R-Texas) claimed that the United States cannot rely on China and clean energy technology built through forced labor ordered by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). While Cruz and I may not agree on a climate agenda, we agree that we cannot sacrifice human rights for climate change.

Leading progressives havedecried the conflictual approach President Biden Joe BidenRealClearPolitics reporter says Freedom Caucus shows how much the GOP has changed under Trump Iowa Governor suggests immigrants are partly responsible for increase in COVID-19 cases Biden officials pledge to face the challenges of cybersecurity PLUSThe administration has engaged in relations with China, while many across the aisle believe it has not gone far enough. No matter where we are on the political spectrum, there is one thing we should be able to agree on: the Biden administration must continue to hold the CCP accountable for both its environmental recklessness andhuman rights violations. The claims of progressive organizations seem to position these considerations against each other, but promoting climate action and human prosperity must go hand in hand.

It should not be considered unreasonable to expect a hard-line approach to an oppressive regime that detains its own citizensin concentration camps and publicly advocates for clean energy while financing of coal-fired power plants around the world. While President Xi Jinping has said China will achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, his government is currently on a roll.frenzy, further demonstrating the CCP’s lack of sincerity on environmental issues. This rhetorical push shows little regard for real action and is driven by the economic agenda of the CPCs, not by concern for the environment and the long-term implications of rising emissions.

A country that cannot or does not want to balance its economic priorities with the health of our environment is not a country that progressives or anyone else should be so eager to appease. The CCP continues to promise to achieve the climate goals, and due to our good faith or willful ignorance, the Chinese government has paid no price for not meeting these goals. It’s time to give up and lead the way on climate action, not make small compromises. Rather than bow down to the manipulative Chinese government, we need to focus our efforts at home while continuing to pressure through competition.

It is curious that progressive organizationsto ask cooperation on competition abroad, but reject collaboration on bipartite solutions here at home. The recent dismissal ofGrowing Climate Solutions Act by Sens. Cory booker Cory BookerDemocratic Senate Press Administration on Human Rights Abuses in the Philippines Juan Williams: Biden’s Child Tax Credit is a game-changer Congress can make headway in tackling emissions with the law Zero Food Waste Act PLUS (DN.J.), Ed markey Ed Markey Almost 140 Democrats Urge EPA To ‘Quickly’ Allow California To Set Its Own Vehicle Pollution Standards The Democratic Senate Press Administration On Human Rights Violations In The Philippines Balance / sustainability Presented by NextEra Energy Olympic medals made from mashed smartphones PLUS (D-Mass.), Elizabeth warren Elizabeth WarrenOn the money: Schumer and Warren ask Biden to extend student loan hiatus | IMF estimates global growth at 6% this year Schumer and Warren call on Biden to extend student loan hiatus and eliminate K per borrower Senate confirms Biden Air Force secretary MORE (D-Mass.), Jeff Merkley Jeff Merkley Senate Democrats Support Administration Over Philippines Human Rights Abuses Biparty Congressional Committee Urges IOC To Postpone And Relocate Beijing Games (D-Ore.) And Bernie sanders Bernie Sanders Women’s March backs Nina Turner in first-ever election approval GOP views debt ceiling as leverage against Biden Democrats, prepare to linger on Biden’s spending plan MORE (I-Vt.), Some of the more progressive members of the Senate, is a telling example of this hypocrisy. Other clean energy solutions such as small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs) or carbon capture technology are also shunned by progressives who demand economic transformation or nothing.

Even likeInfrastructure talks continue, democrats and progressives insist climate must be a key consideration in legislation that ultimately lands on the president’s desk. Progressive groups have claimed that the current bipartisan plan includes zero climate provisions when in fact there is nosignificant funding for climate resilience, electric vehicles and capping abandoned mines. Steadfast and uncompromising with their compatriots, the same cohort is ready to partner with one of the world’s most evil actors on an issue as important as climate change.

As progressives continue to hammer home policy compromises, they are all too eager to trade human rights for the empty CCP emission reduction promises. It comes from the ideology that wants to defend the interests of the people, fight for security and, above all, fight for justice. The idea that we can fight climate change by turning a blind eye to the CCP’s abuses is not only a betrayal of these progressive but also diametrically opposed values.

Even if the CCP sincerely made an effort to reduce emissions and conserve our natural environment, the lives of Uyghurs in concentration camps cannot be the price we are willing to pay for clean energy technology and a global strategy for climate change mitigation. The climate and environmental justice that progressives seek at the municipal level will not come from violating these principles abroad. Simply put, we must not want to make human rights the sacrificial lamb of climate action.

If the United States stands up for both human rights and climate action as we have described, the CCP is one of the last governments we should strive to please on either side. ‘another question. A country that has proven time and time again that it has nothing at stake except financial interests is not a country to be trusted in negotiations. As the saying goes, when someone shows you who they are, believe them.

Danielle Butcher is Executive Vice President of the American Conservation Coalition (ACC).