Jokowi calls on his subordinates to desperately reduce Covid death rate





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered all his men to work desperately by pressing the numbersdeath positive corona virus resultCovid-19). This was revealed by the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan via the Instagram account @ luhut.pandjaitan, Thursday (29/7). Luhut said Jokowi pays special attention to screening, tracing and treatment efforts. Jokowi wants these three elements to be improved to avoid the deaths of citizens due to Covid-19. “In particular, President @Jokowi told all his subordinates to work hard to reduce the death rate,” Luhut said. Under Jokowi’s command, Luhut called on all parts of the government to step up their efforts to test, trace and process. It gave a search target of at least 8 close contacts each time a Covid-19 patient was found. He predicts that the number of daily reports of Covid-19 cases will increase if the effort is successful. According to him, this method should be taken to determine the level of spread of Covid-19 in the community. “I call on all Indonesians not to worry, because with more people tested and followed, the potential for transmission of the virus may be reduced,” he said. [Gambas:Instagram] Luhut said the government had prepared a centralized isolation center for people who were close contacts of Covid-19 patients. The facility was equipped with 49,000 beds, medicines, oxygen supplies and various health facilities. At the same time, the government will also continue to increase the number of vaccinations. According to Luhut, Indonesia could start injecting 2 million people per day in early August. “If we, currently in government, continue to implement 3T, I hope all Indonesians can help us by being more disciplined in implementing health protocols and following up on vaccinations so that our lives and activities can resume their normal course as before, ”he said. Previously, Indonesia had recorded 1,824 deaths from Covid-19 in one day, Wednesday (7/28). The day before (7/27), the death toll reached 2,069, the highest during the Covid-19 pandemic. Indonesia was also the country with the most Covid-19 case reports yesterday, beating the global Covid-19 epicenter like India. Indonesia has registered 47,791 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. To date, there have been 3,287,727 positive cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia. A total of 88,659 cases resulted in death. In the meantime, 2,640,676 people have been declared cured. Meanwhile, 558,392 people are still on treatment and in self-isolation. (dhf / fra)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20210729103900-20-673655/jokowi-minta-anak-buah-mati-matian-tekan-angka-kematian-covid The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos