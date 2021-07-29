Elections and the people





Electoral reforms are needed, as Prime Minister Imran Khan says, but what kind of reforms do we need? The Prime Minister wants to focus on technical issues. And his solution is to install electronic voting machines or EVMs.

However, to answer the above question, one has to ask: what do we want to accomplish through these elections? The answer is: establish a government of the people, for the people, by the people. Are our elections achieving this goal? Not really.

In Pakistan, there is a government of the elite, for the elite, by the elite. Since its inception, Pakistan has been ruled by a small elite class that controls most of the country’s resources and monopolizes virtually all decision-making institutions.

It is undeniable that we need to improve the mechanics of elections, but more importantly, we need to restore the soul and the heart of elections. Politics is the playground of the rich and powerful today, and elections are a spectator sport. People can encourage this or that party, that or that candidate, by attending their rallies, campaigning for them, shouting slogans, waving flags and voting for the candidate offering them a reward. Or they vote for the one to whom the chief of their clan (baradari) directs them. This is to what extent they are involved in this process; they have no other interest. They know that whoever is elected, regardless of which party wins, their lives will not change, their problems will not be solved.

The point is, elections in Pakistan have become an economic activity rather than a time to discuss issues, review past performance, and chart the way forward. Politicians spend a lot of money hoping to earn a lot later; all election-related companies try to maximize their profits and the average voter tries to get the most out of them by negotiating the best price for their vote – be it a plate of biryani, a motorbike, cash or small favors in return for their vote. Many don’t even bother to leave their homes to vote. And the media, rather than educating the public on the issues, candidate backgrounds and issues, is attacking ratings by hosting shows where candidates can argue using foul language out loud. The emphasis is on sensationalism rather than education.

For meaningful change, people need to be placed at the center of not only politics but the entire electoral process so that they are not there just to support and vote, but can also run for office. The procedure for new entrants into national politics should be institutionalized. Bright young people who wish to enter politics should be facilitated. The political field must be wide open and welcoming to all. So how do we do it?

The first step is to reduce the role of money in elections. He is the biggest offender. The ceiling on election expenses should not only be lowered, but also strictly enforced. We all know millions are spent by wealthy candidates even if they violate Election Commission rules, but no one checks it. There are public and crowdfunding models for election campaigns. We need a public debate on this subject and adopt a model adapted to our realities on the ground.

Second, the local government system needs to be strengthened. It is the entry point and training ground for average people in politics. They need to be empowered and given the authority and resources to manage their constituencies. At present, local governments are paralyzed and dependent on the provincial government and their deputies and MPAs. It must stop. The discourse on the devolution of power stops at the role of the federal and provisional governments. When it comes to local government, no one wants it because the state has been hijacked by the elite who want to strengthen rather than weaken their hold over all institutions. The system of local government must be institutionalized under constitutional protection.

Third, strengthen unions. They are platforms for the working class to organize and unite on their issues. This is the class that poses the most problems. There are examples around the world where union leaders have been elected to the highest office in the country. Quaid e Azam Muhammad Jinnah was a strong supporter of unions. But in the last few decades, they have been undermined and almost dismantled. They need to be revived.

Fourth, revive student unions as independent bodies focused solely on student issues relating to education and employment. They were the nurseries for future leaders. Ban the wings of political parties in educational institutions where students are used for the benefit of politicians but have never had the opportunity to access leadership positions.

And, last but not least, the state should take responsibility for meeting the basic needs of the people and providing social security to all citizens to break the hold of the clan chiefs or biradari, who are the beneficiaries of the system and manipulate people for their own use. People are forced to follow them because it is the only social protection system they have, because the state has completely failed in this regard. It will also prevent people from voting for trivial personal needs.

But this is where the catch lies. Who is going to do this? Why would the current ruling class, defender and beneficiary of this system, consider doing so? They will not willingly or easily give up their control. The point is that the only way to uphold the order of the people is to empower them, organize them, unite them and prepare them for a difficult and difficult political struggle. There is no shortcut.

The writer is an independent contributor. E-mail: [email protected]

Twitter: @chahnazsk

