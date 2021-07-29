Chinese Premier Li congratulates Nepalese Premier Deuba





By Shirish B Pradhan Kathmandu, Jul 28 (PTI) Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday congratulated Sher Bahadur Deuba on becoming Prime Minister of Nepal for the record fifth time and expressed his willingness to work together to bring strategic bilateral relations to new peaks. Deuba, 75, was appointed Prime Minister of Nepal for the fifth time on July 12 following intervention by the Supreme Court. He obtained 165 votes out of the 275 members of the Chamber. On July 28, 2021, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a congratulatory message to Rt Hon. PM @SherBDeuba. Li Keqiang said he would like to work with his counterpart to advance the strategic partnership between the two countries to a new high! Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi tweeted. In the message, Li said China and Nepal are friendly neighbors bound by mountains and rivers and stand closely together like passengers in the same boat, according to China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency. Li said he would like to work with Deuba to overcome the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, promote high-quality “Belt and Road” cooperation, expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, and continuously elevate the strategic partnership of the two countries. cooperation, characterized by an eternal friendship for development and prosperity, at higher levels, according to the report. Deuba thanked Li for his congratulatory message. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our bilateral relationship, Deuba tweeted, adding: We will continue our cooperation in the response and recovery from COVID-19. China’s political profile in Nepal has increased in recent years with billions of dollars in investments under Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), including construction of the Trans-Himalayan Multi-dimensional connectivity network. In August last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said he attached great importance to the development of Sino-Nepalese relations and was ready to work with his Nepalese counterpart Bhandari to advance bilateral relations. During his two-day state visit – the first by a Chinese leader in 23 years – in October 2019, President Xi said China would provide 56 billion Nepalese rupees in aid to Kathmandu over the two years to help Nepal’s development programs and transform the landlocked nation into a land-bound country. During his brief tenure in 2016, former Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli expanded Sino-Nepalese relations by signing the transit trade treaty with China to reduce his landlocked country’s dependence on India at the height of madhesi turmoil. He had sought to expand road links across Tibet, in addition to extending the Chinese railroad to Nepal across the Himalayas. PTI SBP MRJ AKJ MRJ Warning :- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI More from Outlook Magazine

