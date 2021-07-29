Rahul Gandhi is Narendra Modi’s greatest asset; time is up for Congress: AAP





At a time when the rapprochements and the rapprochement of the parties to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party are in full swing, there already seems to be a certain division within the opposition. Loudly, the Aam Aadmi party, which is seen as an integral part of the yet-to-be formed alliance, has argued that the Congress party should step down as the opposition bagpipe player in national politics. Rahul Gandhi is Prime Minister Modi’s greatest asset, says AAP’s Raghav Chadha Speaking to Republic Media Network editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the debate, AAP MP and spokesperson Raghav Chadha called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greatest asset” . Explaining his statement, the young leader who is head of the Delhi Jal board said: “It is much easier for Prime Minister Modito to defeat Rahul Gandhi than it is to defeat Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi or Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. ” He then explained what he called “Prime Minister Modi’s strategy” and said: “You support a weak competitor, project him as your challenger, then beat him.” He stressed that this is how the national policy has worked all these years. “You need a strong organization and a more credible face to challenge Prime Minister Modi,” he added, stressing that the Congress party has become an old party and their “time is up” . He further said he hoped that a new organization and new leaders would come forward and challenge the BJP. Mamata Banerjee meets with opposition leaders The formation of the Third Front has been creating a buzz for some time now, with opposition party leaders meeting from time to time. Last month, a Rashtra Manch meeting was held at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar in the presence of a large group of anti-Modi politicians. After the meeting, leaders said the meeting was not for the formation of a “third front”, but for an “alternative vision”. A month later, Trinamool congressional supremo Mamata Banerjee traveled to the nation’s capital for a five-day visit, which once again spurred buzz about the formation of the Third Front. On the third day of her visit, West Bengal Chief Minister, who has been on high horse after her victory over BJP in the recent polls, met with Congress supremo Sonia Gandhi and PAA supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Strangely, while she accepted that the formation of a third front was on the cards, she was silent on the subject of the leadership of that front. Dodging the question before her meeting with opposition leaders, Mamata Banerjee said, “I’m not a political astrologer, it depends on the situation. I have no problem if someone else is leading.

