Why do anti-corruption campaigns fail in Pakistan?





Corruption is a universal phenomenon present in all countries in various forms and to varying degrees. It is also old.

There are references to corruption in many of our historical sources, the Babylonian Code of Hammurabi from the 22nd century BC, the Egyptian Edict of Horemheb from the 14th century BC and Kautilyas Arthashastra from the 14th century BC in India.

Corruption in Pakistan is not a new phenomenon.

Its roots can be traced back to the colonial period when the British awarded land and title to their loyalists, which led to nepotism and corruption.

Two major crises played a fundamental role in the genesis of corruption in this part of the world: defense purchases during and after World War II and the allocation of the property of evacuees after the partition of the Indian subcontinent.

The nationalization policy of the 1970s created new opportunities for corruption and spawned a new breed of corrupt government officers, which lasted until the 1980s.

Although corruption in the public sector has been seen as an obstacle to development, it has gained increasing importance in developing countries due to the neoliberal idea of ​​good governance introduced by international donors.

It worked on the premise that governments in developing countries were ineffective, and one of the main causes of this was widespread corruption in the public sector.

For example, then Pakistani President General Pervez Musharraf introduced the draconian National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 1999 to follow the good governance requirements of international donors.

Former Pakistani military leader General Pervez Musharraf presented the National Accountability Bureau. Photo: Getty Images

Although General Musharraf introduced the NAB to ostensibly control corruption, the current Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, went further by launching an ambitious anti-corruption plan (which was the main slogan of his election campaign in 2018).

Both have failed miserably and instead the corruption has increased dramatically.

Several major corruption scandals have been reported during the hybrid regime of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

According to Transparency International, instead of beating corruption, the ITP government has dramatically increased it over the past two and a half years.

So why have Imran Khan’s good intentions, when it comes to controlling rampant corruption in state departments, fail?

This failure is the result of a misunderstanding of the nature, characteristics, patterns and organizational structure required to design anti-corruption strategies.

Pakistani politicians have been accused of corruption since the 1950s. They are referred to as bad apples ignoring social, political and economic structures and are primarily responsible for the abuse of public authority for personal gain, a Western concept proposed by the famous German sociologist Max Weber.

But there are at least two preconditions for the application of this concept of corruption.

Imran Khan’s good intentions when it comes to controlling corruption in state departments have failed. Image: Getty Images

First, there must be a clear distinction between state and society, which implies that state departments must be isolated from interest groups or kinship ties.

Second, kinship societies are those where individuals exist in relation to others rather than as individuals, but this concept assumes that individuals are free from their kinship ties.

For this reason, in countries like Pakistan which are kinship societies, people seek the approval of their family members and in some cases even members of their extended family or an entire clan for their decisions. more critical.

But when these relationships translate into politics, individuals go through the same process, voting for kinship relationships rather than associating with the greater unity of society, that is, the nation-state.

They do not vote for political manifestos but rather vote on what they get individually, as families or as communities, from political candidates.

The party-free election system put in place during long periods of military dictatorships, especially for local governments, has had a lasting impact on Pakistani politics.

Political candidates could not mobilize people on party lines and therefore relied on their clans and castes to support local elections.

Many people vote on what they get as individuals, as families or as communities, from political candidates. Image: Getty Images

As a result, local government elections led to a policy based on clan and caste loyalty and a significantly segregated population along clan and caste lines. These loyalties ultimately reinforced the policy of patronage.

A new political elite emerged from these local councils and came to power through military patronage as well as the strength of their clan and caste.

After becoming members of national and provincial parliaments, these new politicians introduced the policy on the basis of their experience of local governance, i.e. they introduced the policy of personalized patronage, then subsidized their own. clan constituencies using development funds to increase their chances of re-election.

Western societies have gone through centuries of transformation, moving from kinship-based societies to nation-states. Many developing countries have yet to develop a sense of association with a larger nation state beyond kinship loyalties.

This is more true for countries like Pakistan, where decades of direct military rule have favored party-less elections and where there remains continued military interference in politics.

In fact, the situation has greatly strengthened the kinship system of politics at the expense of establishing the state as a rational-bureaucratic entity accountable to the people.

In a society where kinship ties have not yet been transformed, a state steeped in patron-client politics has prohibited a clear separation between state and society, preventing people from holding the state responsible for the struggle. against corruption.

Local government elections led to a policy based on clan and caste loyalty. Image: Getty Images

The military-controlled patron-client policy has also hampered state formation in the country, which still appears incomplete.

But again, language is important when it comes to Pakistan. Strictly speaking, there is no state in Pakistan; there is only one administration, military and civilian officials.

The term state itself is elusive. It seems inappropriate to use the term relating to the country’s institutions. Although there is a community with a monopoly on coercive capacity, it has failed to design institutions that confer legitimacy on the use of that force.

This is true even though there has always been a continuous effort to build a state, first by politicians and then by the military since 1958.

In short, unless state formation is isolated from the parochial interests of state institutions, especially military bureaucrats and elected candidates based on kinship, corruption control will not work.

Corruption in Pakistan is an effect of the incomplete state-building process, which failed to establish a clear line between state and society.

The only way to ensure the elimination of corruption is to ensure the non-interference of non-political institutions in politics.

But this must be done alongside a sustained process of establishing and strengthening democratic institutions and civil governance that are ultimately accountable to the Pakistani people, enabling them to go beyond their family loyalties. .

