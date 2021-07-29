Dozens injured in Turkish forest fire near compound





Many were taken to hospital after a river ravaged a resort town in southern Turkey.

Dozens of people were rushed to hospital for smoke inhalation and several for burns as a forest fire ravaged several communities near a Mediterranean tourist resort in southern Turkey on Wednesday, media reported. Images posted on social media and on Turkish TV showed rescuers dumping fire retardants from helicopters onto burning buildings and fields in and around the coastal town of Manavgat. Forest fires broke out in four different locations in Manavgat district, southern Antalya, on July 28, burning several kilometers of the heavily forested area. #Turkey https://t.co/HKiGpvQcUH pic.twitter.com/EBIZZm62mp English Wall (@WallEnglish) July 28, 2021 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “all necessary support will be given to our citizens who have suffered from the fire,” adding that an investigation has been opened into the cause. Turkish media reported that 62 people, mostly locals from the smoke-infested area and three with burns, were hospitalized. Hundreds of forestry workers, assisted by helicopters and an aircraft, attempted to bring the blaze under control. Local authorities said four parts of the city had been evacuated and the blaze was partially under control. “It’s an incredibly bad sight,” said the mayor of Manavgat, Sukru Sozen. CNN Turkish. It was not immediately clear how many people were affected, but TVN TV said 20 buildings housing around 500 people burned down in part of the city. the Anatolia The state news agency denied early reports that a local hospital had been evacuated as a precaution. Thick plumes of black smoke rose into the sky some 75 kilometers east of the Turkish resort town of Antalya. The coastal region around Antalya is a popular summer resort destination for European tourists – especially those from Russia and parts of Eastern Europe. The mayor of Antalya, Muhittin Bocek, said the fire posed no risk to the resort. “Fortunately, we had no loss of life,” said Bocek TVN television. Flames appeared to have erupted in four places at once, he added. “It suggests arson, but we don’t have clear information about it at this point.” Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli confirmed that fires had started in four locations, but said it was premature to say what caused the blaze. Winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour are fueling the flames, he added. “Our job now is to fight the fire,” the minister said in a televised address. “There will be an investigation and the causes will be determined later.”

