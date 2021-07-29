The Official Secrets Act “does not pose a threat to journalists”: Boris Johnson insists

Boris Johnson has claimed that a review of the Official Secrets Act will not affect reporters, but has refused to drop a Home Office consultation on the matter.

As part of sweeping changes proposed by ministers, some fear journalists could be sentenced to long prison terms if their articles disturb the government.

The consultation, which aims to reform the 1989 law, aims to tackle modern threats in the digital age.

In an interview with LBC, Mr Johnson said he didn’t think for a minute that the proposed changes could prevent journalists from investigating.

But critics say it risks criminalizing public interest journalism and could lead to journalists who receive leaked material being treated the same as spies or those who leak classified information.

Yesterday the Prime Minister tried to downplay the concerns, saying he did not want journalists prosecuted for doing what is in the public interest.

However, when asked if the consultation should be discontinued, he said the review should continue as it was already underway.

In an interview with LBC, Mr Johnson said he didn’t think for a minute that the proposed changes could prevent journalists from investigating.

The former reporter added: We don’t want to have a world in which people are prosecuted for doing what they think is their public duty and … in the public interest.

I am full of admiration for the way journalists generally behave.

It comes weeks after CCTV footage leaked to The Sun newspaper showing then-health secretary Matt Hancock kissing assistant Gina Coladangelo.

Whatever this thing is, I don’t think for a minute it’s going to interrupt the normal process.

It comes weeks after CCTV footage leaked to The Sun newspaper showing then-health secretary Matt Hancock kissing assistant Gina Coladangelo.

Investigators searched homes and seized computers looking for the whistleblower.