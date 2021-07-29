GA Gulzar congratulates Prime Minister Imran on PTI victory in AJK elections





In illegally occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir, Labor Vice President of All Parties of the Hurriyat Conference, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, offered his warmest congratulations to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the completion of peaceful elections to the Legislative Assembly of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and a landslide victory for his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar in a greeting message to Imran Khan also expressed his regards to the people for turning a new page in the history of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in many ways.

APHC leader praying for a prosperous and strong Pakistan expressed hope that the government of Pakistan and the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will use their good offices as ambassadors of the Kashmir freedom movement and will spare no effort for a peaceful resolution. settlement of the dispute in Kashmir in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar thanked the Prime Minister of Pakistan for all his efforts to highlight the Kashmir dispute in international forums and said residents of AJK, the base camp of the Kashmir freedom movement, have offered their full support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to advocate the cause of Kashmir more effectively.

He added that it was now up to the Pakistani Prime Minister to seize this golden opportunity to launch a peace offensive on the world diplomatic front against Indian barbarism and colonialism through his million members of the occupying forces engaged in the worst type of genocide and violation of all fundamental rights guaranteed by the United Nations Human Rights Council, guided by the 1948 Charter of Human Rights in the IIOJK.

The freedom-loving people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir have always placed their hopes in the sincere support of the people and government of Pakistan and today, at the most critical moment in our history, our eyes are on divine help. in the form of Pakistan. Our warmest prayers and best wishes are always with you, added the CPHA official.

Meanwhile, members of Surankot civil society at a meeting in the town discussed the human rights situation prevailing in the territory.

The meeting was chaired by Muhammad Hanif Kalas and it was attended by the Secretary General of the Peace Foundation of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal, Altaf Ahmad Khan, and others.

Participants called the repeal of Articles 370 and 35-A a total violation of UN resolutions on Kashmir.

