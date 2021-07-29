STEPHEN GLOVER: With Covid in retirement, Boris Johnson now has to show what he REALLY stands for

What does Boris Johnson represent? Does he represent anything? Does he have strong political convictions?

He succeeded in Brexit, it is true, but at the cost of keeping Northern Ireland partly under the thumb of Brussels and within the single market, which could prove to be too high a price.

But since then he hasn’t had to reveal his hand because of Covid. The pandemic dominated everything. It consumed most of the Prime Minister’s energy and time and nearly cost him his life.

Not that we can say that he played a blinker. There was confusion, contradiction and incompetence as we saw in the absurdity of pingdemia. Without the triumph of the vaccine rollout, the government would have scored three out of ten in my book. How is, five?

Now, however, even the normally gloomy Professor Lockdown aka Neil Ferguson suggests that by October, we could see the pandemic through our rearview mirror, despite the virus still present. Thank goodness quarantine rules dropped for double-bite travelers from EU and US

The Covid seems to be receding, at least in this country. This creates a problem, as well as an opportunity, for Boris Johnson. Whether he likes it or not, we’ll finally see what he’s really made of.

He is well aware of this, of course. A few weeks ago he gave what was billed as a keynote address. The subject was improving. If you didn’t know what that meant when he started talking, you probably weren’t wiser after he was done.

There were the usual jokes and rhetorical flourishes. The prime minister said strong leadership is the yeast that lifts the whole mattress of dough, the magic sauce, the ketchup of catching up. He would like to see more local mayors, but was a little worried about taking over from the Mad Left.

The ketchup joke is funny, but not overly funny, and one wonders if his editor would have advised him to remove it if he had included it in one of his Telegraph columns. It does not mean anything.

Two days ago Mr Johnson set up a second booth to show the government has other strong ideas for a post-Covid country. It is its plan to fight crime, which is, in principle, quite laudable.

Sometimes almost awake, Boris on this occasion channeled his inner Genghis Khan. He promised to force offenders to work in fluorescent jacket chain gangs to deter people from engaging in anti-social behavior.

Personally, I would have no qualms if repeat burglars, crooks (if ever apprehended) and die-hard muggers were subjected to such treatment, but we all know it will never happen.

To paraphrase a Boris Johnson column from years ago, I’ll eat my bacon-lined hat if I ever see a chain of criminals in fluorescent overalls sweeping the streets or cleaning the sewers.

His crowd-pleasing stuff. Not that I am against sometimes pleasing the crowd. But it’s infinitely easier to make a joke or conjure up an image than it is to go through the drudgery of introducing new policies that make a noticeable difference.

In the case of burglaries and petty crimes, offenders will not be deterred until they know the police have no intention of arresting them, let alone charging them. A revolution in the thinking of senior police officers is needed and it is a huge task.

Getting back to leveling, a few more local mayors are unlikely to make a big difference. If economically disadvantaged regions are to recover, they will need higher productivity, better training, more investment and, I would say, tax cuts. Will they receive any of these things?

The point is that this government, having barely covered itself in glory during the pandemic, faces more daunting challenges than any of its recent predecessors. Is it up to them?

Social protection, increased crime, overburdened NHS, housing shortage, illegal immigration, quarrels with the EU, threats from Russia and China. . . the list is very long.

And it is likely that when or if the government tackles these problems, it will do so amid rising inflation and growing numbers of debilitating strikes in the public sector, where the wages of many workers are in markedly real terms. inferior to what they are. were ten years ago.

If one were able to bring a post-war prime minister back from the dead to deal with the many crises we face, I would probably choose Clement Attlee or Margaret Thatcher.

Of course, the two were very different politically. But both were characterized by principle, determination, attention to detail, and relentless hard work.

The Boris Johnson, easier to live with and less focused, can he live up to it? It’s one thing to rush to make jokes and produce colorful sentences. It’s a much, much harder thing to govern.

In addition, Attlee and Thatcher were each surrounded by a number of highly competent Cabinet ministers, although in her first term Thatcher was undermined by the so-called wets.

Boris, on the other hand, is hardly lucky to have first-rate lieutenants. The elimination of over-promoted and ineffective ministers is overdue.

I doubt that Priti Patel has the intellectual flair to thrive in the Home Office, and I suspect her talents would be better employed in another job, like that of party chairman.

The questions are: Can Boris arm himself with force to wield the ax in the right places? And are there enough high-quality middle-ranking ministers to put themselves in the shoes of those who should be sacked?

There are many reasons for concern over the next few years, although I have no doubt that the economy will rebound in the near term. But Boris has at least one thing going for him. He is a very ambitious man who cares deeply about his heritage.

He’s read a bit of history and should know that posterity won’t be particularly interested in jokes or sharp turns of phrase. He will be judged on his achievements.

If, for example, he can find the courage to tackle the welfare issue and find a fair way to raise the estimated 10 billion needed to fund a decent plan, he will be rightly celebrated by the generations. futures.

However, increasing national insurance among working people to pay for social care, but not among those over 65 who need it most would almost certainly be divisive and largely unpopular.

With careful and energetic planning, Johnsonism could be recalled not as a set of hasty and purely pragmatic responses, but as a cohesive set of policies. Even the upgrade might make sense if some smart folks in Whitehall bother to think about it.

After the national trauma of Covid, the hopes and expectations of the people are very high. Particularly in the former underprivileged Labor Red Wall seats in the North and Midlands, many yearn for an honest politician who finally does what he promises.

Words and jokes can amuse and entertain, but ultimately they are not enough. As Covid recedes, a new era begins. There will be a horrific backlash if Boris Johnson fails to deliver.