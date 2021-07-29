Beginning of the international economic summit in Kazan, Russia





Bringing together Russian and Islamic professionals from the world economy, the Kazan Summit 2021 kicked off Wednesday in Kazan, capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan. The three-day event, for which Anadolu Agency is the global communications partner, kicked off with the opening ceremony of the “Russia Halal Expo”. The summit will be expanded to attract more investors and stakeholders, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov promised during his speech. “We (along with the Russian Federation) are determined to take the event to a new level,” Minnikhanov said. Emphasizing the high number of visitors despite the coronavirus pandemic, he stressed that the event will be fruitful and promising. With the aim of strengthening trade and economic, scientific, technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Kazan Summit welcomed more than 4,000 visitors. The event also aims to promote the development of Islamic financial institutions in Russia. For his part, Maxim Reshetnikov, Russian Minister of Economic Development, promised that the initiatives taken during the event would be “strongly supported” at the federal level. Noting that 20 million Muslims live in Russia, Reshetnikov said, “It is a huge market which offers a huge opportunity for global companies present at the event and in the country.” Mucahit Kucukyilmaz, senior adviser to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, added that the pandemic has increased demand for halal products and the halal concept has started to be effective in all aspects of commerce. Stressing that the volume of trade in halal products has exceeded $ 4 trillion, Kucukylmaz said this figure is expected to continue to increase. Ihsan Ovut, director of the Institute of Standardization and Metrology for Islamic Countries, said this sector has become a rising trend not only among Muslims but also among non-Muslims. “Halal is not an option for us, it is a necessity,” Ovut said, adding that halal standards have attracted more attention during the pandemic. The 12th edition of Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit 2021 brought together representatives of international organizations, public authorities, financial institutions, embassies, parliamentarians, investors and businessmen, leaders of Russian companies and foreigners. The event, with a speech on “Conscious Consumption”, focuses on discussions on funding partnerships, the halal industry, youth diplomacy, medicine, sports, creative industries, the development of export, business and investment.

