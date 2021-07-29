How to spot when Boris Johnson is lying





We love being able to identify the tell here at CardsChat. And with this well-honed ability, we analyzed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his demeanor while making government announcements and televised speeches. We just can’t do it, and reading about Bojo is a fun practice that we can use on the tables. While it is beyond our skills as poker journalists to state what is in Johnson’s heart, we can say that the leader of the British Conservative Party has shown lie signs during his speeches lately. If you closely examine facial expressions and other actions when he speaks, you will first notice that he blinks more regularly than not at an unusually fast rate, so much so that it is almost impossible to keep track. A rapid blink can be a telltale sign of a dishonest person, or at least dishonest. If someone’s blink rate increases while a certain topic is being discussed, it’s probably a sign of discomfort – a manifestation of worry about being caught up in their own lie, or at least highlighting the inner stress he feels. Throughout Johnson’s announcements, his eyes often cross the room – to the audience, back to his peers, to his speech, then to the camera. This can be a common sign that someone is less than truthful and transparent. According to body language experts, the reason their eyes glow is because they are checking whether or not people in the room are buying what they are selling. Johnson is also often heard stuttering throughout his speeches, stumbling over his own words. Although we don’t think he has a speech impediment, the rhetorical stammerings again leaves us with the question of whether or not he is telling the truth. Top signs to look for when someone is lying, according to body language experts: Shiny eyes

Rapid flashing

Touch the face

Close my eyes for more than a second

fake smile

Sweat

To blush

Shake your head while talking

Change of tone of voice

Agitation Many of these signs are well known to good poker players. We are used to doing such readings at the table when someone is looking at their cards, not a prepared speech or announcement. But even off the table, it’s hard to ignore so many blatant signals when we see someone so blatantly struggling to hide their bluffs. Written by CardsChat News CardsChat News serves the global CardsChat community, providing news, opinions and important information to poker players around the world. To share this story Similar Items Do you know our poker forum? Discuss all the latest poker news on the CardsChat forum



