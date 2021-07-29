Politics
Strangers regularly stop mum on the street to compare her baby girl to Boris Johnson
Strangers regularly stop this mom on the streets to say her baby girl is a mini Boris Johnson thanks to her unruly mop of blonde hair – and her doctor was the first to point out the odd resemblance.
Bethany Jeeves was stunned when five-month-old Lottie Craigie was born with a tuft of long, thick silver hair that midwives admired during her hospitalization.
Since then, little Lottie’s has taken on a life of its own and no matter what his 22-year-old mother Bethany does to him – including wet, wash and brush him – it stays in the air.
This unruly mop of blonde hair forces Bethany to be pulled over every time she leaves the house with admiring passers-by flocking around her pram, commenting that Lottie does like the Prime Minister’s.
Bar worker Bethany, who is currently on maternity leave, said she was initially baffled when her GP first made the comparison during one of Lottie’s exams, but concedes that she is now used to it.
Even Lottie’s big sister, two-year-old Mia Craigie, goes into the act, telling everyone she meets “my sister looks like Boris Johnson.”
Bethany, from March, Cambridgeshire, said: “I can’t even leave the house without someone stopping me on the street, commenting on her hair and telling me she looks like a mini Boris.
“I think it’s because her hair is so blonde, it’s so light and it’s crazy – it goes where it wants to.
“Babies normally lose hair, but it got thicker and longer. That’s when they started sticking and the ‘baby Boris’ comments started.
“At first I didn’t know what to do with her hair. I wet it, wash it, brush it and it always stays in the air.
“It was getting longer and longer and it just held on, I was getting to the point where I had to spend more time on her hair than mine.
“The first person who compared Boris Johnson was the GP when I took her for her check-up.
“When he made the comment, I sat there like, ‘oh, okay.’ Being a girl, I was a little touchy but it was intentional in a light way.
“The more people started saying it, you get used to it so now I’m just like ‘yeah I know’.
“Even my two year old daughter understood what everyone was saying, now she tells everyone ‘my sister looks like Boris Johnson’.”
The mum-of-two said she initially suspected Lottie was going to have great hair when she started having severe heartburn during her pregnancy.
Bethany said: “Her hair didn’t show up on any ultrasound but I had severe heartburn all the time and was taking meds from the doctors, it was awful.
“Everyone made jokes about how hairy she was going to be.”
In February, Lottie was born weighing 8 lbs 2 oz and a lock of silvery blonde hair.
Bethany said: “When she was born her hair was long, thick and almost silver.
“All the midwives came to see because they couldn’t believe her hair – the color and she had a lot of it. They said they had never seen a baby with hair like that. and as they changed color they got blonde and longer and longer. “
Bethany said Lottie looks older than her tender age due to her luscious locks and that she has more hair than many toddlers.
Bethany said: “Her hair is way past her neck, so I can now put her hair in little ponytails and braids.
“Because the top is so long, the braids are long so she looks older because she has so much hair.
“I have friends who have children around two years old and their hair is probably longer than theirs.
“Lottie’s hair is crazy and it’s so blonde, in the light her hair is almost white.
“Obviously I don’t think she looks like Boris because she’s my daughter, but I understand why people compare, I don’t mind anymore.
“I wouldn’t change her hair for the world.”
