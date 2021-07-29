Politics
Powell presses dollar rally pause as pound soars
Souvenir banknotes of 100 US dollars and 50 US dollars.
Pavlo Conchar | LightRocket | Getty Images
The dollar hovered around a two-week low on Thursday, weighed down by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest insistence that rate hikes are not on the radar, while the pound rose with the reopening optimism.
Overnight, the Fed initially seemed confident about the economy in its press release. Then Powell was more cautious and said at his press conference that rate hikes were “far away” and that the labor market still had “some way to go.”
The greenback initially rose following the statement, before retreating to a two-week low at $ 1.1849 per euro after Powell’s remarks.
It appears to be taking a break after a steady month-long rise, and the Euro is now above its 20-day moving average.
The improving market mood after Bloomberg reported that China’s securities regulator held a phone call with banks to allay fears about the recent sell-off also supported riskier currencies overnight, analysts said.
“The reaction was to the presser from Powell, who was seen as accommodating,” said Ray Attrill, head of foreign exchange strategy at National Australia Bank. “And the improvement in risk sentiment should be associated with a weaker dollar,” he added, noting the rebound in Chinese tech names listed in the US and recent gains in reopening exposed companies.
The US dollar index fell for a third straight session on Wednesday and hit a two-week low at 92.233, then held near that level at 92.257 at the start of the Asian session.
The Chinese yuan recovered most of its fall on Tuesday, although it traded slightly lower before onshore markets opened on Thursday, at 6.4902 per dollar.
The Australian dollar saw a modest rise overnight, although it was held back by a prolonged Sydney lockdown which is expected to weigh on the domestic economy.
The Aussie last sat at $ 0.7372 as the Kiwi rebounded from overnight lows to hover around $ 0.6959.
The Japanese yen found support this week on nerves over the delta coronavirus variant and Chinese stock market nervousness, and held at 109.73 per dollar.
Another big driver this week has been the pound sterling, as traders have been encouraged by the first signs that the end of most of the Covid restrictions by England last week has not been a disaster.
The British pound rose almost 2.5% from a low of around $ 1.3572 last week to trade at $ 1.3906 on Thursday, and it hit an almost four-month high at 84.97 pence per euro overnight.
It is up 3% from last week’s four-month low on the yen and is in slight tear against the Aussie, up 1.2% on the week so far and over 6% since the beginning of the year.
Britain’s infections rose on Wednesday, but moving averages are down, although experts and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have warned it is too early to draw conclusions.
“At the moment the UK (Covid) position is pretty good and I think that has had an impact,” NAB’s Attrill said.
Coming Thursday, traders await German labor and inflation data, European sentiment surveys and second quarter US GDP where forecasts vary widely but consensus is for 8.5% annualized growth.
