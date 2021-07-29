Boris Johnson’s criminal slogans could win votes, but taxpayers will foot the bill if offenders end up on the streets







Six houses in the south of England have housed thousands of the most vulnerable people for more than four decades. Vulnerable and dangerous. Because the houses run by the Change Grow Live charity have provided accommodation over the years to approximately 2,000 ex-inmates who have committed serious offenses.

But tomorrow (Friday), like my colleague Jackie Long reported last night Channel 4 News, these houses will close their doors. The charity blames the funding cuts. They have been funded by West Sussex County Council since 2003, but with central government grants reduced by 38% in real terms over the decade to 2019, the money is running out. For four months, Change Grow Live funded the housing project itself. But now he can’t do it anymore.

By an unfortunate oddity of timing, it comes the same week the government announced its crime blitz. Yesterday (Wednesday), the Justice Department also announced that criminals will be guaranteed housing upon release as part of a $ 20million plan to curb recidivism.

It sounds like a good idea, but according to Change Grow Live, that’s a quick fix. The charity warns that without a long-term, well-funded solution, ex-offenders are more likely to end up on the streets where they could pose a threat to the public or return to jail, where they will end up costing more expensive for the taxpayer.

Beating Crime risks being a slogan if the criminal justice system as a whole lacks resources. This journalist turned Prime Minister is, like a deadline hack, a real pro at finding a catchy phrase. His critics fear that it is the details that sometimes escape him.

Boris Johnson certainly made headlines with his pledge to get ex-offenders to join gangs with chains in fluorescent jackets or slap GPS tags in their ankles at burglars.

But it’s hard to see either policy as revolutionary when both were heralded or tested years ago. Labor tried high-visibility jackets in 2008 and ditched them after offenders were abused by members of the public. The expansion of electronic tagging was first announced in 2011 and was initially scheduled to be rolled out to England and Wales in 2019. This week’s announcement has been reduced to just 19 police zones.

And what is behind these catchy statements? Across the criminal justice system, the spending constraints of police, courts, prisons and years of probation are now starting to be reversed. But those at the forefront say budget cuts of this magnitude should never have been made.

There has been a tacit but not public admission that the removal of 20,000 police officers since 2010 was a mistake. The PM said the government was now halfway to restoring those numbers, but when I asked Police Minister Kit Malthouse if the initial cuts were a mistake he referred to the financial pressures at the time . It is telling that despite the enormous pandemic debt burden, the government now sees fit to make the investment.

On prisons and probation as well, ministers insist they are starting to increase spending, though details are obscure. The Justice Department saw its spending drop 25% between 2010 and 2020. Prisons and Probation Minister Alex Chalk couldn’t tell me last night on Channel 4 News whether the promise of 2,500 officers additional probation has reinstated the numbers reduced since the arrival of the Tories. in power, or how much less funding for probation was than it was then. He was, he said, 99% sure it was higher.

And while Johnson was quoting lyrical lyrics about chain gangs, I didn’t hear him explain how he planned to wipe out the crown court’s record backlog of sixty thousand cases, a relic of not just foreclosure constraints. , but also budgetary constraints, according to the main lawyers. Almost two decades ago, when I was still a newspaper hacker myself, I remember then-Tory shadow Home Secretary Oliver Letwin, who presented a big new idea about law and order and a surprising break with the prison labor policies of the Thatcher-era party. He wanted to end what he called the treadmill of crime.

He did not win power from the Conservatives. And maybe that is the point. No doubt hi-vis jackets and ankle tags will be popular. But will they prevent people from reoffending?

And if that doesn’t get you thinking, consider this: a year in one of the houses managed by Change Grow Live costs 18,000. A year in prison costs 44,000. In other words, incapacity so far Addressing long-term underinvestment in the criminal justice system could end up becoming a greater burden on the taxpayer in the long term.

Cathy Newman presents Channel 4 News, weekdays at 7 p.m.