Surrey County Council was not misled over unit offer, says Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said his government has not misled Surrey County Council about its unitary candidacy – and it is up to the people of Surrey to decide what form of local government they want.

Surreys chief Tim Oliver, who was a big proponent of creating a unitary council – one catch-all council – still says the status quo is not an option for the county – but what might look like a future Surrey is to be discussed.

His unitary vision has been accused of being a “politically motivated vanity project” by Guildford Borough Council Joss Bigmore and others, and he was severely reprimanded after the Surrey council spent nearly $ 250,000 on a unit bid before he was invited by the central government to submit a business plan.

In the end, the invitation never came, despite a clear message from the government in favor of more units across England.

Instead, Cumbria, Somerset and North Yorkshire were chosen to submit plans. And the devolution white paper promised last fall hasn’t arrived either, to be replaced by the leveling white paper this fall.

Asked if he thought his government had misled Surrey, Mr Johnson told SurreyLive: ‘I don’t think so because I’m really interested in measures that encourage local decentralization and encourage a strong local leadership.

“The upgrading program will not be accomplished without strong local leadership and it is up to the local people to decide what format they want.

“Some places like unitary units, others don’t.”

The structure of local government in Surrey has not changed since 1974 and it is not something Mr Johnson, nor his local government secretary Robert Jenrick, wants to be the architect of.

Fury over last summer’s suggestion to replace Surrey’s 12 councils with just one has shown this to be a huge hornet’s nest.

But Johnson’s “leveling” speech earlier this month made it clear that he wanted to empower local government in some form or another, and invited county leaders to make suggestions.





“Come see us with a plan for strong and responsible leadership and we’ll give you the tools to improve your field,” he suggested.

The response of local leaders to the pandemic appears to have given the government confidence in their leadership, and they are now open to expanding it.

What exactly is the government suggesting and does the leader of Surrey like it?

In a letter to all local authority leaders following Johnson’s speech, Jenrick spoke about making sure that the mayors of the combined authorities, or subway mayors as they are sometimes called, have the powers they have. needed to ensure the recovery and create jobs.

As it stands, a combined authority is a region based around a large city, such as Birmingham, Bristol and Liverpool. Its area spans a number of councils and the metro mayor is an additional elected role for all council heads in the region.

But the point of leveling is to make all parts of the country equal – whether urban or rural – and Cllr Oliver believes the leader of a vast area without cities – like himself – might as well serve as mayor. metro.

In his speech, Johnson said a directly elected mayor (DEM) for each county was one possibility, among others.

Cllr Oliver is not keen on creating additional layers of governance, which conflicts with his desire for greater efficiency, and he believes the powers of a DEM could just as easily be exercised. by a county chief.

“We already have a democratic mandate as county leader,” he said.







(Image: Grahame Larter)



Mr Johnson seems to lend himself to the idea: “There is no reason why our great counties cannot have the same powers that we have vested in city leaders so that they can take charge of upgrading local infrastructure. “

Surrey County Council is already involved in deciding which NHS services to buy, through the Surrey Heartlands Integrated Care System.

So where does that leave the boroughs and neighborhoods?

Last year the government was talking about units and combined authority with a directly elected mayor, Cllr Oliver said.

“It seemed to be one or the other,” he said. “I think now what they’re saying is there’s a lot more flexibility.”

A county working with its districts was one of the few possibilities mentioned in Jenrick’s letter.







(Image: NurPhoto Images / PA)



Cllr Oliver said: “They are counting on the County Council to lead the conversation within their local authorities, working closely with the Districts and Boroughs, but bringing forward a proposal that works in this geographic area.”

It seems that local authorities are not excluded from the government’s decentralization plans. Jenrick’s letter said: “Counties, towns and villages are an essential part of the nation and should neither be excluded from the decentralization that many towns and suburbs enjoy, nor be forced to wear a model that may seem inappropriate. .

At the moment, it’s unclear how this can be reconciled with the Surrey leader’s drive for efficiency, although Cllr Oliver praised the flexibility.

Johnson told SurreyLive: “These are different shots for different people.

“I don’t want to impose a cookie-cutter style formula on each zone, some zones will have different patterns. But what I want is strong, active and dynamic local leadership.

This was echoed by Guildford MP Angela Richardson, who said: “I have had a lot of conversations with the [local government] Secretary of State and he strongly believes that this should be done locally; it’s not a top-down approach, it’s really what the local people want. “

Surrey County Council said in a telephone survey of around 1,100 people it commissioned last September, 61% thought streamlining local government was a good idea and 61% welcomed the idea of ​​a single unitary authority, with the younger generation most in favor.

Residents Against Surrey Single Unitary (RASSU), a campaign group of residents and councilors, challenged the validity of the investigation, saying the preamble to the questions was suggestive and that employees or city councilors who would be affected by the plans were not excluded from participating.

A petition in March this year, signed by more than 5,280 people, called on the county council to stop its plans to abolish boroughs and districts. Cllr Oliver said they stopped working on a unit business case in October of last year.

He said this week: “Whatever model drives efficiency, it’s the one I would be in favor of. Districts and boroughs are removed from the picture in a unitary fashion. I’m not saying it is. is where Surrey will go.

“An alternative is to consider removing duplicate costs. We have to justify our position, we are funded by residents.”

Some neighborhoods and boroughs have to nibble on their reserves and he wants a rationalization of back office services and greater economies of scale, through the use of a single organization to mow the grass and maintain the cemeteries, for example. .

“We have 12 communes with 12 infrastructures,” he said. “We don’t need 12 HR teams, 12 purchasing teams, etc. Five boroughs already use the same waste management company, you could extend that.

“I don’t think the status quo is now an option. The government wants to see accountability and efficiency.”

Cllr Oliver said Surrey councils would develop a number of different models and review them over the summer before he responds to the Prime Minister.

“I think we will get a fair hearing from the government,” he said. “Boris is pragmatic. He is not going to impose a solution.”

There will be no need for additional consulting fees, he said.