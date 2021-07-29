Boris Johnson’s deaf plan for violent crime won’t help turn the tide





W hen I was investigating the unsolved murder of 20-year-old Adrian Marriott in Brixton in 2004 for the Evening Standard, I interviewed his mother Ruth. At the time, Ruth’s five-year-old grandson, who lived with her, was severely traumatized: he had heard the gunshots that killed the uncle he adored like a dad. Fourteen years later, as I delved into the growing knife crime in London, I met his grandson again and spent several weeks understanding his life. At that time, Dianni Marriott was a 19-year-old who walked arrogantly and had a reputation for being fearless. He told me that he carried a knife for his safety, that he was prone to mood swings and that he was desperate to give up his life as a street gang. He had never received any advice and there hardly seemed to be a trace of this scared five-year-old, except for one thing: when Dianni was feeling anxious, he would put his thumb in his mouth and suck it. like a baby. It was then that I understood what these reformers of the Commission on Youth Violence were talking about. They understood that there was often an overlap between victims and perpetrators of violent crime and concluded that a new way of dealing with underlying causes in addition to law enforcement was needed. They called it the Trauma-informed Public Health Model and explained how it had been applied in Glasgow for 10 years with spectacular success. This week, as the Prime Minister announced his new plan to fight crime, the main axes of which are to sanction more stops and searches by the police and so that offenders with antisocial behavior are humiliated by wearing high vests Visibility in fluorescent jacket chain gangs, there was frustration among activists that, once again, he resorted to the same narrow tactics that have so miserably failed us in the past. Yes, the stop and search, used judiciously and intelligently, is an essential tool in the fight against violent crime and has been supported by this newspaper. But it’s a double-edged sword, because black youth are 19 times more likely to be targeted and because out of 100 arrested, 80 are innocent and end up feeling stigmatized, further degrading police-community relations. . READ MORE Police chiefs criticized Johnson’s strategy for being fanciful, a waste of police time and for ignoring the evidence. But it was Boriss’ rhetoric that made me wince. He said stopping and searching was a kind and loving thing to do. And for those who have been sentenced to unpaid work for anti-social behavior, he said: I don’t see why you shouldn’t be in one of those fluorescent jacket chain gangs visibly paying your debt to you. the society. His analogy with chain gangs conjures up images of black slaves in America and could be seen as dog-whistle racism. Activists I spoke to condemned him as racist and unthinking. One of them said: What happens when honest members of the community see their child, father or mother in the chain gang? It’s demonizing the last thing we need. I experienced Johnson’s deaf approach when he was mayor and introduced him to a Reformed gang member at a Standard event. This youngster who called him Frank was keen to talk to Boris about his social enterprise which went to schools to educate children about the dangers of knife crime, but Johnson turned to him and said: Why can’t you find- you not a good job like at McDonalds? When I invited Boris to talk to gang-affected youth, he refused and started yelling at me because I suggested it was important to hear their voices. Frank put his hand on Boris’ shoulder and said: Calm down Boris. You behave like I used to behave in the neighborhood. Boris would do well to listen to Charlie Ransford, director of Heal the violence and expert on how they reduced shootings in Chicago by 73 percent, who once told me: There is a tendency to think that violence is about the wrong people, but we need to understand high-risk individuals differently. We need to see the rationality of their choices in a world that is not entirely their making and approach them as human beings. The Prime Minister, it seems, prefers to put the problem in simple terms of good versus bad. He avoids the public health model as being tricky. Meanwhile, 22 teenagers have been killed in London this year, putting the capital on track to surpass its worst total of 29 deaths in 2008. Until this government tackles the underlying causes, growing exclusions , lack of mental health support, massive closure of youth clubs, I have little faith that this new strategy will reverse the trend. What do you think of Boris Johnsons comments on antisocial behavior? Let us know in the comments below.

