Scottish defenders accuse Boris Johnson of undermining rule of law





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Boris Johnson has been reprimanded for his comments about “left” lawyers. In an unusually outspoken gesture, the organization berated the prime minister for his political positions and baseless misqualification of lawyers, which it said undermined the rule of law. Mr Johnson, who previously dismissed human rights lawyers as also leftists, said on Wednesday that “leftist criminal justice lawyers are acting against the public interest.” Register now to our newsletter Policy Register now to our newsletter Policy Speaking on LBC radio, Mr Johnson was asked to respond to comments from Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer that the Tories had become the party of crime and disorder. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Boris Johnson is not a true One Nation Tory-style conservative … He said: When you look at the Labor Party you see a party that has always voted against tougher sentences for violent sex offenders. The Labor opposition has always sided, I’m afraid, of the left-wing criminal justice lawyers against, I believe, the interests of the public. His comments came nearly a year after he told the Conservative Party conference that the criminal justice system was crippled by left-wing human rights lawyers. In a statement posted on its website, the Faculty of Lawyers, which regulates the training and professional practice, conduct and discipline of lawyers in Scotland, said it deplored Mr Johnson’s comments. The body said: These comments go hand in hand with recent statements by the Home Secretary and appear to be part of a strategy to undermine the rule of law. It is essential for a fair justice system that those accused of criminal acts are represented by a lawyer. Without such representation, no conviction would be certain. “For the Prime Minister to undermine this principle, for political purposes, is detrimental to the rule of law. Lawyers represent their clients without being associated with the merits or politics of their clients’ position. They do it because it is their duty. “The nature of this duty does not change, whether the lawyer is pursuing or defending a case. The Prime Minister knows this and yet sees fit to draw political capital from an unfounded distortion. In doing so, it risks damaging the criminal justice system. irremediably. Moreover, the current rhetoric around lawyers is irresponsible and risks serious consequences. “Judges, prosecutors and the defense of the criminal justice system have kept the justice system afloat under very difficult circumstances. For the Prime Minister and his government, treating key workers in this way is totally unsatisfactory. Last year, more than 800 former judges and legal professionals signed a letter accusing Mr Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel of “hostility” to lawyers representing asylum-seeking migrants. Ms Patel had referred to “benefactors” and “leftist lawyers” in a speech on what she called the “broken” asylum system. The signatories of the letter claimed that the prime minister and interior minister endangered the safety of the lawyers with their comments. At the time, a spokesperson for No 10 said that while lawyers play an important role in upholding the law, they are not immune from criticism. A message from the editor: Thanks for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/scottish-advocates-accuse-boris-johnson-of-undermining-rule-of-law-3327630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos