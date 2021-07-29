You Could Power A Wind Turbine With All The Hot Air From Boris Johnson And Allegra Strattons On The Climate Crisis







This week, Boris Johnsons Cop26 spokesperson Allegra Stratton decided she wanted to reach the widest possible audience. She accomplished her goal admirably by publishing an article outlining four micro-steps people could take to reduce their carbon footprint. Stratton suggested not rinsing the dishes before putting them in the dishwasher and putting the bread in the freezer to make it last longer. Needless to say, it went viral with almost universal condemnation.

Given that she is Johnson’s spokesperson, it came as a surprise to hear her defend her article by saying that people concerned about climate change could join the Green Party. Perhaps it was this skill in touching that led her to quit her previous job as host of national daily shows for the government without actually facing a single show. Seems like a shame because it could have turned out to be great TV: watching the Conservative government’s official TV spokesperson suggest micro-steps the public could take to join the opposition.

However, to defend Allegra Stratton, talking about climate change and then trivializing it by suggesting freezing bread is tantamount to talking about crime, then trivializing it by suggesting high-visibility chain gangs, so Stratton may well be the perfect fit. to be. Johnson spokesperson.

Cop26, the United Nations climate change conference, will be held during the first two weeks of November in Glasgow and Boris Johnson strongly hopes that hosting a high-level conference in Scotland will strengthen support for the Union . Given that this will be the largest international summit the UK has ever hosted, with more than 200 world leaders, 20,000 delegates and thousands of NGOs, activists and lobbyists descending on Glasgow, the way which the Scottish public perceives about the conference may well depend on Covid rates over time. The peak of Covid cases in West Cornwall after the G7 conference in St Ives in June suggests that it is possible that the Cop26 is leaving the Union in even more disarray, with the Scottish public believing it to be the Johnson’s revenge for Nicola Sturgeon always undermining him when it comes to covering up politics.

What people were hoping for from Johnsons spokesperson Cop26 were details of the macro steps the Prime Minister was going to take to back up his net zero speech in 2050. As so often with the Johnsons government, there are has had many mixed messages. In January of this year, Robert Jenrick, the government’s communities secretary, decided he would not interfere with Cumbria County councils’ decision to go ahead with the first coking coal mine in Britain in 30 years, advising that the decision should remain local. It was a shame he didn’t give himself the same local advice as it would have saved him a lot of trouble during the lockdown when he was spotted traveling between his home in London and his mansion in Herefordshire.

However, Jenrick changed his stance on the coking coal mine in March, saying he now perceives there were broader implications and that there would be a public inquiry. The mining company involved had said the proposed coal mine would effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and create green jobs, as the UK steel industry would no longer have to import coking coal from abroad. What the mining company had failed to point out was that emissions from transporting coal are negligible compared to burning coal and that 85% of the coal mined had to be transported overseas anyway.

It would certainly be embarrassing for Johnson if Britain were in the process of building a new coal mine during Cop26, especially since Britain launched the Powering Past Coal Alliance in 2017, to which 122 countries now have adhered. The Powering Past Coal with a little detour to Cumbria Because it’s an alliance Red Wall Seat would probably have struggled to gain much international traction.

Ecological contradictions are everywhere. Johnson said he would lie down in front of a bulldozer if they tried to build a third runway at Heathrow, but at the same time he was a big fan of a new six-track airport in the Thames Estuary. Johnson said no Cop26 sponsor would be allowed if they hadn’t fully committed to net zero, but the Conservative Party itself received nearly half a billion pounds last year. donations from those associated with the oil and gas industry. Johnson has said he wants Britain to be a wind giant, but he is the ultimate wind giant himself. Anyone who attended his recent 22-minute upgrade speech which, after two years of thinking, including asking people to send in suggestions, would have concluded that he would have served the country better if he had led his words to a wind turbine connected to the national grid.

The International Energy Agency, a former firm friend of fossil fuels, announced in its May report that there was no longer a need for oil, gas or coal. The report said cutting CO2 emissions and switching to renewables would not be a cost, but would increase global GDP every year and lower household bills. He also said that renewables would not cost jobs but would create eight times more. Britain is a windy country surrounded by the sea and energy self-sufficiency is no longer a pipe dream. Denmark is the world leader in wind power and sells the majority of its wind power to Germany and Scandinavia via submarine interconnections. Britain gets 40 percent of the wind from Europe, so we could do a lot more. Regardless of what everyone thinks about Brexit, everyone in Britain would be ready to send fresh air to Europe.

And while we take a look at the macro steps the government could take, there is no longer a business case for nuclear power given that it is now much more expensive than wind power, even if you hold onto it. natural gas account to make up for intermittency. The fact that private investors will only get involved in nuclear power if there are massive government guarantees and subsidies should be a red flag in itself.

At a time when we have blocked China from building our next generation of cellphones, it seems baffling that we are allowing their involvement in building a 3,000 megawatt nuclear power plant on our shores. Given the possible risk of nuclear disaster, it’s strange that the only thing we can be absolutely sure of is that the Chinese won’t know anything about the survivors of the WhatsApp group that we subsequently set up. However, if there is a nuclear disaster and we run out of food, it is heartwarming to know that if we look in a freezer we can find bread.