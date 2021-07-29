Boris Johnson wrestles with his umbrella as Prince Charles laughs





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has brought unintentional levity to a grim event in Staffordshire.

Amid the light rains, Johnson struggled with his umbrella, which blew upside down.

Prince Charles, sitting next to Johnson, laughed along with other senior officials. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/>

It rains on average more than 150 days a year in London. But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was no match for a light drizzle on Thursday. The Tory PM brought unintentional levity to a gloomy event on a brooding day in Staffordshire when he wrestled publicly with an umbrella. Sitting next to Prince Charles, who was huddled under a large black umbrella, in a ceremony Wednesday honoring police officers who died in the line of duty, Johnson decided to follow the prince’s lead.





Samir Hussein / Getty Images





After struggling to open his umbrella, the prime minister seemed to think twice and offered the device to Home Secretary Priti Patel, sitting in the row behind him. After Patel declined his offer, the umbrella suddenly collapsed. Johnson tried to reopen it only to blow it upside down in a gust of wind. This caught Prince Charles’ attention and he, Patel and others started laughing with Johnson. A guard standing nearby struggled to suppress a smile. Johnson’s battle with the umbrella was widely ridiculed in the British press. Some have compared him to the character of Mr. Bean by comedian Rowan Atkinson, best known for his clumsy and clumsy character. left-handed (@nycsouhpaw) July 29, 2021



Prince Charles looked slightly worried for Johnson before laughing with the PM as he wrestled with the umbrella.

Christopher Furlong / Reuters









Ultimately, Johnson took control of the umbrella.

Christopher Furlong / Reuters







