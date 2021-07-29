Boris Johnson urged to dismiss officials at Whitehall

Pressure is mounting for civil servants to return to the office, fearing that the work-from-home culture is wreaking havoc on the economies of cities and inner cities.

Critics believe private companies are waiting for the government to “take the lead” before asking their own workers to return to their desks.

But Boris Johnson has so far taken a soft-soft approach to getting staff back to the workplace, despite growing confidence that the worst of the pandemic has passed.

Downing Street said yesterday there was “no plan” to order Whitehall officials to return to their desks or launch a larger back-to-work push this summer.

However, former Cabinet Minister David Jones said it was vital for the government to encourage companies to get their offices back up and running.

Mr Jones said: “It is essential that office workers return to their desks. They are vital to local economies in city centers, sandwich shops, restaurants and the dry cleaners that depend on them.

“But it’s also vital for the job, whether it’s increasing the productivity of people who can exchange ideas, or the career development of young workers who need to learn from their colleagues. The government has a role to play in this regard. There is no reason why public servants should not return to work in much greater numbers.

“And I think a lot of companies are waiting to be inspired by that before re-commissioning their own staff.”

For much of the past year, more than 95% of Whitehall officials worked from home, in accordance with government advice. Privately, some ministers are also frustrated by the lack of a return to work.

One called the situation “ridiculous”, adding: “The number of officials returning to their desks is still minimal. Yes, people can work from home in extremis, we have shown, but this is not a serious long-term option.

“Most people are double-headed now, cases are declining, there is no reason to delay, certainly beyond September.”

Another Whitehall source said the Prime Minister was ‘burned’ by the experience of last summer, when a major effort to get Whitehall officials back to their office had to be scrapped after just a few weeks when the cases have increased.

No 10 said yesterday that the government had lifted homework, but only wanted to see a “gradual” return to the office.

When asked if there was a plan to bring civil servants back to their desks, a spokesperson for the prime minister said: “You have seen a number of civil servants in the office throughout the pandemic and as it progresses. and as we progress this year I’m sure you’ll see more coming back. ‘

Meanwhile, Lloyds Bank yesterday became the last major company to report a shift to “hybrid” work.

Acting Managing Director William Chalmers said: “From October, we expect our hybrid way of working involving time at home and in the office will be in place for all roles. We remain very attached to central London and I think a lot of people enjoy spending time here. From what we can see, it is gradually coming to life.

Lookers, which has 150 franchised auto dealerships, has brought back just 40 employees to its head office.

Managing Director Mark Raban said: “We have no goals or plans to get people back to the office.

“We’re in no rush, we’re not out of the woods yet, so let’s see how it goes. People can work from home very efficiently.

“What you lose is immediacy, the ability to walk into the next office and have a dialogue with a colleague and there are some things we need to be together.”