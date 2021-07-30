Jared Kushner to Get Out of Politics and Start Investment Firm | Jared kushner





Jared Kushner, a top advisor to former Donald Trump, plans to launch an investment firm in the coming months, a move that will take him away from politics for the foreseeable future, sources close to him said on Wednesday. plan.

Kushner, the former chief executive of Kushner Companies, who served as a senior advisor to the Republican president in the White House, is launching an investment firm called Affinity Partners which will be headquartered in Miami.

Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, also plans to open an office in Israel to pursue regional investments to connect the Israeli economy and India, North Africa and the Gulf, have said two people briefed on the plan, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The sources had no details of potential investors and said the company was still in the planning stages.

Kushner has spent the past six months with his family in Miami writing a book about his experiences at the White House due for publication early next year.

Kushner helped negotiate deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in a six-month surge last year. He also helped negotiate a new trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Kushner remains close to his stepfather, the sources said, but on re-entering the private sector he is stepping away from politics for the foreseeable future.

The Republican Party has been divided over the deadly attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Jan.6 by Trump supporters, and Trumps falsely claims he beat Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Kushner and his family spent the summer as Trumps next door neighbor at the Trumps Golf Estate in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Relatives of the former president say he is strongly considering another candidacy for the Republican nomination in 2024.

