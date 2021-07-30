Photos of Trump supporters protesting Biden are from 2020, not from a recent procession from Pennsylvania





When President Joe Biden visited Pennsylvania on July 28, his procession was greeted by supporters and fans of former President Donald Trump.

But some alleged footage of Trump supporters protesting against Biden in Allentown was actually taken in another city in October 2020.

“Biden has visited Allentown, PA and look who showed up to greet him!” reads an article describing a photo of a line of cars surrounded by people carrying Trump flags and signs.

Another post with the same image and another from a different angle says, “Wow! That was the procession from Bidens to Pennsylvania yesterday.”

The posts were reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation on its news feed. (Read more about our partnership with Facebook.) And if you search for “Biden Motorcade” on Twitter, you’ll find plenty of other people making the same claim about these images.

Biden was in the Allentown area on July 28 to talk in part about American manufacturing. However, those photos were taken in October 2020 when Biden was campaigning for the presidency and passing through Dallas, Pa., A small town about 75 miles north of Allentown.

“Supporters of President Donald Trump line the road as Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s motorcade heads to a drive-by campaign rally at Dallas High School on October 24, 2020 in Dallas, Pa.,” the caption of one of the images taken by Getty Images photographer Drew Angerer.

News photos from Bidens’ visit to Pennsylvania on July 28 do not include this image.

We rate these messages as false.

