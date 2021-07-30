



Brett Giroir, who was former President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 testing czar, warned unvaccinated Fox News viewers on Thursday that they would “get the Delta variant” of the new coronavirus if they are not vaccinated .

The Delta variant, which originally surfaced in India, has seen an increase in new COVID-19 infections in the United States in recent weeks. As public health officials and doctors continue to assess that vaccinated people have substantial protection against the variant, especially against severe cases, hospitalizations and death, they have expressed growing concern for those unvaccinated. .

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Giroir, the former Assistant Secretary for Health in the Trump administration, also raised these concerns. He predicted that all unvaccinated Americans would inevitably get the Delta variant, as it is significantly more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus.

“Let me tell you. If you haven’t been vaccinated and you’ve never had COVID before, you will get the Delta variant. It’s so contagious you will have it. If you’ve ever had COVID. , we don’t know exactly but it looks like the past immunity isn’t that good against Delta and I’m really concerned that the evidence is mounting that even natural immunity won’t protect you against Delta, “Giroir warned during ‘an interview on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom.

Former President Donald Trump’s former COVID-19 testing czar recently told Fox News viewers to “get the vaccine.” Giroir testifies at a Republican-led forum on the origins of the COVID-19 virus at the U.S. Capitol on June 29 in Washington, DC Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Later in the segment, he was again asked about his rating, which caused him to double down on his concerns.

“Anyone who isn’t vaccinated and didn’t have COVID before, the Delta variant is so contagious you’re going to get it, it’s only a matter of time,” the former official said. of the Trump administration. He compared the Delta variant to different versions of the flu, pointing out that people are immune to the flu but can still get infected with new versions every year.

Giroir urged Fox News viewers to “get the vaccine”, stressing that it is “the way to save your life” and to keep people “out of the hospital”.

The White House, Republican leaders, Democratic leaders and public health officials have repeatedly urged Americans to get vaccinated. With the rise of the Delta variant, many have expressed growing concern for those who remain hesitant about vaccines. Scientists and doctors have repeatedly claimed that vaccines are safe and effective, noting that the risks from COVID-19 are generally much worse than the side effects that individuals may experience from vaccines.

According to the New York Times vaccine tracker, nearly 70 percent of adults in the United States have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Over 60 percent of the adult population has been fully immunized. However, vaccination is not uniform across the country, with several states still having less than 60 percent of their adult population even partially vaccinated.

Although polls have shown Republicans and Trump supporters more likely to be hesitant about vaccines, the former president and other Republican leaders have repeatedly urged Americans to be beaten in the arms .

“I would recommend it, and I would recommend it to a lot of people who don’t want to get it, and a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” Trump said in March.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s press office to comment on Giroir’s remarks, but did not immediately receive a response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/ex-trump-covid-czar-giror-unvaccinated-fox-viewers-you-will-get-delta-variant-1614452 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos