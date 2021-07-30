President Chakwera hires British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on climate change | Malawi Nyassa Times

Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera, currently touring the UK for a World Education Forum, on Thursday engaged Tory Leader and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on global climate change and the need for the UK government to support the Malawi.

Chakwera called on Her Majesty’s Government to increase its support for the former British colony, the southeastern nation of Malawi, to ensure that people have access to a quality life.

The Malawian leader also had bilateral talks with his host, Johnson, on a wider range of issues, including the special relationship between the two countries and their desire and commitment to develop their partnership.

The two leaders focused their talks on education, trade and investment and agreed to further and deepen the bilateral ties of the two countries.

The two leaders discuss in depth the need for deliberate policies in the southern African country that promote girls’ education as a way to bridge the gender gap in the education system.

“It was a very fruitful discussion and both leaders were very intentional and passionate about the issues of climate change, education, trade and investment. Malawi should ultimately benefit a lot, as the former colonial masters, Britain, which is also home to the head of the Commonwealth, of which Malawi is a member, pledged to increase their support for their former protectorate.

“It was great that President Chakwera came to the summit in person at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he met with important dignitaries and signed important and important trade and investment deals and agreements on a tour of London, ”said one of them. from Johnson’s assistants.

President Chakwera is in the UK to attend a hybrid summit on global education, the format of which is to attend the meeting in two parts, virtual and in person.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former mayor of London, also expressed both his joy at seeing the president and his desire to cement a Malawi-UK partnership to take advantage of green technologies in Malawi.

The two leaders agreed to discuss this further when they meet again at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

Malawi leader President Chakwera is not the only leader attending the London summit. Other participants: the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, the Kenyan Uhuru Kenyatta, the Ghanaian Nana Akufo-Addo and Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Malawi government spokesperson and Information Minister Gospel Kazako said in an interview that President Chakwera’s trip to the UK at the invitation of the British Prime Minister is beneficial to the Malawian people.

“The British government has found it necessary to invite President Chakwera and four other African leaders to London for the World Education Summit as well as to engage him in various development, trade and investment agreements, which until ‘now has been a great success and Malawi is about to profit more and better, ”Kazako said.

The five African leaders, who were invited by the British government to attend the World Education Summit on Thursday, hosted a high-level roundtable for heads of state on financing transformation.

The summit seeks to mobilize pledges to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories over the five-year period.

Reads statement on summit: Coronavirus has exacerbated the global education crisis, with 1.3 billion children, including 650 million girls, out of school at the height of school closings. Experts warn that many children will never return, especially as countries experience economic contraction in the wake of the pandemic.

Lack of education causes long-term damage to individuals and communities, with girls at particular risk. The benefits of schooling are transformative and multigenerational: a child whose mother can read is 50% more likely to live beyond age five and twice as likely to attend school himself.

About 175 million children in 87 low-income countries are expected to benefit from investments that could bring some $ 164 billion to developing country economies and lift 18 million people out of poverty while protecting two million girls from early marriage , according to the press release. .

President Chakwera is expected to meet with the Malawian diaspora on Friday after speaking to the British Brotherhood of Socialites and Business at Chatham House.

The Malawian leader is expected to leave London for Malawi at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, according to his official schedule.

