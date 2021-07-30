Inside Lil Wayne’s new mansion, he bought post-Trump forgiveness





Just two months after Donald Trump pardoned Lil Wayne, the rapper shelled out $ 15.4 million for a newly built estate in Los Angeles.

Located next to Kylie Jenner in Hidden Hills, the luxury mansion was built in 2019 and consists of seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., closed the sale on March 17.

The move comes after Wayne, 38, was granted leniency in his December 2020 case after pleading guilty to a federal firearms charge brought against him by the U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

He had been arrested the previous year after carrying a loaded handgun in his private jet from California.

Lil Wayne alongside Donald Trump on October 29, 2020. @LilTunechi Twitter

Spanning over 12,100 square feet and set over 3 acres of land, the property consists of the main house and a guest house.

Lil Wayne bought a $ 15.4 mansion in Hidden Hills just two months after Donald Trump granted him clemency for gun possession.

Wayne’s new neighborhood in the upscale and guarded San Fernando Valley enclave is home to folks like Drake, Lori Loughlin, Jessica Simpson, John Stamos, and other members of the Kardashian clan.

Home features include a sun-drenched open floor plan with a two-story entrance, a chef’s kitchen with two large islands, professional-grade stainless steel appliances, and an expansive breakfast room. They all open to the large family room with sliding glass walls, as well as the free-flowing living room and dining room, according to the listing.

The large backyard. Realtor.com The swimming pool. Realtor.com The outdoor bar. Realtor.com The house spans over 12,100 square feet. Realtor.com The family room with sliding glass walls. Realtor.com The chef’s kitchen with two marble islands. Realtor.com The sun-drenched breakfast room. Realtor.com

The master suite offers panoramic nature views and has a large retreat, two large closets and a full stone bath with a steam shower.

Amenities include a chilled wine display cabinet and piano area, entertainment lounge with bar and outdoor service window leading to home theater with a starry light ceiling.

The formal living room. Realtor.com The theater with the starry ceiling. Realtor.com The master bedroom with en-suite bathroom. Realtor.com The main bathroom. Realtor.com The fitness room. Realtor.com The indoor bar. Realtor.com

Earlier this month, Wayne dismissed rumors he had married model girlfriend Denise Bidot after cryptically teasing his apparent “forever” love for her in a Twitter post this spring.

The two had already spent most of their forties in a rented Hollywood Hills mansion.

In a song called “Dreams” from his latest 2020 album, “Funeral,” Wayne rapped, “I had a dream / I was a jerk / No mansion or pool / I woke up and I shouted / thank goodness it was just a dream. ”

Don’t worry, Wayne, you have your mansion and it was clearly just a dream.

