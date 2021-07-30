Pakistani polling panel sends notice of justification to Imran Khan for failing to hold intra-party elections in a timely manner





ANI | Updated: Jul 30, 2021 7:02 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 30 (ANI): The Pakistani Election Commission sent a notice of justification to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also the President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, for failing to hold intra-party elections within the deadline Dawn reported that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) on Thursday notified the notification and asked the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-i-Insaf for the reasons for not holding intra-party polls on June 13, 2021. Under Under the 2017 Election Law, all parties are required to hold party elections on time. The ECP requires political parties to hold party elections every five years, and parties can hold elections in three or four years, as provided for in their respective constitutions. . under Article 215 (4) of the Election Law 2017, you are required to justify why your party may not be declared ineligible to obtain an electoral symbol for the upcoming elections ”, the ECP opinion at first reads .

The ECP also requested a response from the prime minister within 14 days, warning that the electoral commission “will take further action under the law” if the notice is not responded, Dawn added. The electoral commission said that a political party was required to present a certificate signed by a representative of the party, attesting that the ballot was conducted in accordance with the constitution of the political party and the electoral law. party elections scheduled for June 13, 2021, in accordance with legal requirements, the ECP said. He also pointed out that a political party enlisted under the electoral law will be eligible to obtain an electoral symbol to stand for election to parliament, provincial assemblies or local government after the presentation of the intra-party election certificate. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-poll-panel-issues-show-cause-notice-to-imran-khan-for-not-holding-timely-intra-party-elections20210730070215 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos