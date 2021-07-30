Notes from the PDIP to the Jokowi government regarding the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic

Merdeka.com – The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) gave notes on the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic by the government of President Joko Widodo. PDIP invites all Indonesians to face Covid-19 together.

“The PDI-P DPP calls on all the people of Indonesia to continue to fight together to face the Covid-19 pandemic. President Joko Widodo has declared that level 4 of the PPKM will be extended until August 2, with various restrictions on the socio-economic activities that we must follow together, ”said the general secretary of the PDI. Hasto Kristiyanto in his statement, Thursday (7/29).

The PDIP notes that from monitoring and implementation in the field, the synchronization of population data must be improved. In order to facilitate the distribution of social assistance (Bansos).

“The same data will be the key to ensuring the success of the social assistance program that has been prepared. In addition, we hope that the agents on the ground will ensure that the aid prepared by the government is well targeted and received by the population in need, ”said Hasto.

Then the government must campaign for the importance of vaccination. And coupled with the acceleration of the supply of vaccines to the community.

“We hope that the efficacy of vaccines already available will be confirmed, from purchase, from distribution, until they are injected to residents,” Hasto said.

The PDIP also encourages research and innovation to find a Covid-19 drug. Outside of vaccine research. Hasto believes Indonesia with its natural riches can find a cure for Covid-19.

Additionally, PDIP encourages people to be educated about a healthy lifestyle to strengthen their immune systems.

“The public needs to know various little details that we often take for granted, but which are in fact crucial in dealing with the pandemic and its impacts. Good, well-planned communication and substance is key for every government official who implements it, ”Hasto said. .

The PDIP invites all parties to appreciate the power of the people, especially the health workers and volunteers who are on the front lines. They ensure the commitment of tracing, tests, treatments that can work well in the field.

“Also for the mutual cooperation that the community continues to show. In the smallest form, like sharing food for those with a tough economy or those who are isolated, to those who donate personal goods. The public is shocked by the 2000 billion rupee grant from Akidi Tio’s family in South Sumatra. Enthusiasm The main thing we can see is the mutual cooperation we experience from our ancestors, which boils down to Pancasila “, Hasto said.

The PDIP itself has closely followed developments and the instructions of the three pillars of the party regarding the implementation of the leadership of General President Megawati Soekarnoputri. All party cadres at all levels, Hasto said, must present a human face.

“In order for the party to keep moving forward to present the face of humanity, all party cadres, structure administrators, who sit in executive positions, in the legislature, must come down to help the people. public kitchens, distribute herbs and medicines, help with the vaccination process, campaign for healthy living, ”he said.

In addition, the PDIP also marked the commemoration of August 17, Independence Day. The pandemic situation cannot be denied. Then the PDIP will give instructions to the game.

“The commemoration of Independence Day is an annual tradition for all of us. But of course, we cannot ignore the situation of the Covid pandemic. Therefore, we will continue to monitor the situation and, in time, will publish special instructions regarding its implementation, ”Hasto said. [rhm]