Boris Johnson faces pressure to change its pandemic strategy to England after Wales adults confirmed to be fully vaccinated will not have to self-isolate as of August 7.

The Prime Minister has insisted England is nailed down from August 16 to allow double-bitten adults to escape isolation if they come into contact with a positive coronavirus case.

But in Wales the prime minister Marc Drakeford gave the green light for the isolation requirement to be lifted nine days earlier for some two million fully vaccinated adults.

The change will take effect on the same day Wales is expected to move to zero alert when most coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

Anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 or exhibits symptoms must continue to self-isolate for 10 days regardless of their vaccination status, the Welsh government added.

He will also advise people identified as a contact of a positive case to undergo a PCR test on the second and eighth day, whether or not they are fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month, Westminster MPs and business leaders urged Mr Johnson to bring forward the date to ease isolation restrictions after an increase in Covid cases led to an increase in the number of people queried by the application, which caused disruptions in several sectors.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid then defended the August 16 date by insisting that it was chosen to allow more people to be fully immunized and ultimately reduce the risk of serious illness.

Elsewhere, the UK government has also faced recall requests Parliament amid concerns that Covid vaccine passports have been sneaked in through the NHS app.

Confirming the rule change for Wales, Mr Drakeford said: Self-isolation on symptoms or a positive test result continues to be a powerful measure to help break chains of transmission and stop the spread of the virus.

It is important that we keep this, even for people who have been fully immunized.

But we do know that a full cycle of the vaccine offers people protection against the virus and that they are much less likely to contract it when identified as close contacts.

This means that they no longer need to isolate themselves for 10 days.

We can remove the need for self-isolation for the two million adults who have completed their vaccination course, helping keep Wales safe and working.

We also remove the need for children and young people under the age of 18 to isolate themselves, recognizing the impact of long periods out of school and university on their well-being and education.

Scotland is also expected to remove the need for fully vaccinated people to self-isolate on August 9.

Data released Thursday showed the number of people asked to self-isolate reached another record, with nearly 700,000 alerts sent to Covid app users in England and Wales.

The so-called pingemia last week saw 689,313 alerts sent to users of the NHS Covid-19 app telling them they had been in close contact with someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Some frontline workers are exempt from segregation, including those in prisons, garbage collection, defense, the food industry, transport, border forces, and police and fire departments.

Daily negative test results allow eligible workers who have been alerted by the NHS Covid-19 app or called by NHS Test and Trace as coronavirus contacts to continue working.

Elsewhere, figures from Public Health England estimated that Covid vaccines have prevented around 22 million infections and 60,000 deaths in England.

The data also suggests that the jabs would have directly avoided more than 52,600 hospitalizations.

The figures were released as England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said he hoped the worst of the pandemic was behind us, but warned there could be a or two bumpy times ahead.

On the NHS app, an adjustment to the wording of the NHS Covid Pass section has raised concerns.

It now includes a domestic section, which reads: You may need to show your NHS Covid Pass at places that have chosen to use the service.

The government has said it wants to make vaccine passports mandatory for certain settings such as nightclubs and overcrowded events starting in the fall.

Former Liberal Democrat Minister Alistair Carmichael said: The government has just committed to providing vaccine passports on the stealth basis. This deceptive maneuver is deeply shameful.

He added: At least when Tony Blair tried to present ID cards he brought a bill to Parliament, that lot won’t even open Parliament for debate.

They need to call Parliament back now if they are serious about it.

Parliament is suspended until September 6 and can only be recalled at the request of the government.

