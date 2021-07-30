COVID-19 crushes red states. Why isn’t Trump turning his gatherings into mass vaccination sites?





Politicians almost always act in their own electoral interests. It sounds bad, except most of the time it means that they are acting in the self-interest of the people who voted for them, representing the views of the majority of their constituents. It’s rare for a politician to act against his own best interests, but then again, Donald Trump is a rare breed of politician. No politician has made a habit of acting against his own electoral interests like Donald Trump.

Trump and many of his Republican colleagues have allowed a fierce anti-vaccine / anti-masking / anti-social distancing campaign to spread among their constituents, reinforced by Fox News. The campaign gained momentum just in time for the emergence of a new, more contagious COVID variant: the Delta variant. Polls have shown that the anti-vaccine message is particularly popular among Republicans. Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation indicates that Republicans are the group most likely to say they definitely won’t get a vaccine:

In total, 17 of the 18 states that voted for Trump in the 2020 election have the lowest vaccination rates. The exception was Georgia who opted for Biden with a very small margin.

But in recent weeks, some Republican leaders have changed their tone. Right-wing stalwarts like Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), the Republican House Whip, have just been publicly vaccinated. The move contrasts with former President Trump and First Lady Melania who got vaccinated before leaving the White House without making a public appearance and urging their supporters to do the same. The very conservative governor of Alabama held a press conference to urge his constituents to get vaccinated. Appearing quite irritated grandma talking to teenagers, she said:

“It’s the unvaccinated people who let us down. I have done everything I can do. I can encourage you to do something, but I cannot make you take care of yourself.

And Fox News has taken a few small steps towards sanity with several high profile presenters challenging the web’s misinformation and urging viewers to get the shot.

Slowly but surely, in recent weeks the number of vaccinations has increased. So why the reversal of the conservative leaders? Reality is probably the main reason. Grandmothers who die, hospitals overrun and young people falling ill have a way to fight nonsense on the web. Ultimately, the Conservative leaders will not want to take responsibility for the pain of so many. Now that COVID victims are piling up in dark red states rather than liberal coastal towns, they are regaining their pandemic humanity. And so politics could well lead to a Republican about-face as elected officials recognize that people are dying and many of them are potential Republican voters in 2022 and beyond.

Health statisticians use a measure called excess deaths. According to the CDC, excessive deaths are generally defined as the difference between the number of deaths observed during specific periods and the number of deaths expected during the same periods. In other words, people are dying every day, but during the pandemic many more people have died than usual during the same period.

Below is a table using CDC data showing estimated excess deaths since February 2020 by state, as a percentage of population. So, for example, Mississippi lost about 0.35% of its population beyond what was expected. The table is ranked in order of magnitude of the loss. Among the top fifteen states that have suffered excessive deaths, New York, Washington, DC, New Jersey, and New Mexico are Democratic strongholds. Three states, Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania are swing states that opted for Biden in 2020 and the remaining eight states are Republican strongholds.

State Higher than expected deaths as a percentage of population Mississippi 0.35% District of Columbia 0.35% Arizona 0.31% Alabama 0.31% New York 0.30% Louisiana 0.30% New Jersey 0.29% Arkansas 0.28% South Carolina 0.28% South Dakota 0.27% Tennessee 0.26% New Mexico 0.26% Michigan 0.25% Pennsylvania 0.25% Texas 0.24% Sources: CDC, Census

Note: New York numbers combine New York City with the rest of New York State.

It’s not too far off to assume that in some places, Republican quietude in the face of anti-vax nonsense can kill their own voters. As we know from this long pandemic, it is the elderly who are hit the hardest. People 65 and over are the most likely to die. And as we know from numerous surveys, support for Trump is highest in the oldest cohort, the over 65s. In Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania there will be tough competitions at the state and congressional levels and 2024 will likely be as close as 2020 was. Given these numbers, killing your most trusted voters won’t may not be the best strategy.

This data does not, by itself, show that COVID is killing Republican voters or disproportionately affecting Republican families. For example, we know that because of disparities in health care, black Americans are more likely to die from COVID than white Americans. In Republican states, the increase in COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths could affect black residents, who vote overwhelmingly Democratic, even in Republican stronghold states. However, the sudden shift in rhetoric from conservative and Republican politicians, and even among Republican leaders who were previously vaccine skeptics or vaccines silent, suggests that something else is happening. This suggests that Republican politicians recognize where the current wave of COVID is hitting hardest, and it is not Democratic cities and counties.

Trump himself has often been immune to rational political calculations, one need only look at his insistence on supporting the weaker candidate, Susan Wright, who recently lost the Republican special election in Texas’ 6th Congressional District. The winner nicknamed himself a Republican Reagan, not a Republican Trump. And in a final irony, elected Congressman Jake Ellzey will replace Rep. Ron Wright, who died of COVID.

Historically, rational political calculation has been a bipartisan quality, but not in the Trumpified GOP. If Trump is to save the lives of his best voters, he would turn his rallies into mass vaccination sites. There is still time, but it is counted by thousands of Americans.

