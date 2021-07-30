Pakistani FM holds meetings with King of Bahrain, PM





Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday met Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama.

In a meeting with Qureshi, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa underlined the depth of the historic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Pakistan, based on mutual understanding, trust, respect and cooperation.

He was speaking after receiving Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is visiting the kingdom to participate in the Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Committee meeting.

The King welcomed the Pakistani Foreign Minister who conveyed greetings and appreciation from Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He called on the Foreign Minister to convey his greetings to the Pakistani President and Prime Minister and best wishes to the Pakistani people on growth and development.

The King welcomed the results of the Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Committee meeting which will further strengthen bilateral cooperation in various fields. He also praised the advanced level of bilateral relations and the common will to further consolidate them.

The king praised the role of the Pakistani community and its remarkable contribution to the development of the kingdom.

Discussions also focused on regional and international developments of common interest.

The Pakistani foreign minister thanked the king for the warm welcome and unwavering support for friendly relations between the two countries.

Honored to call today His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa and convey warm wishes from President @ArifAlvi and Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI to His Majesty. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy close and brotherly relations deeply rooted in a common faith and history. pic.twitter.com/MdSOG4pXXv

– Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 29, 2021

Speaking to Crown Prince of Bahrain, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama on Thursday, Qureshi said Pakistan was following the economic development agenda in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

He said Pakistan wished to strengthen its economic ties with the Kingdom of Bahrain. The two sides also discussed issues related to the welfare of the Pakistani community in Bahrain.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa appreciated the role of the Pakistani community in Bahrain’s progress. He praised Pakistan’s cooperation in strengthening Bahrain’s defense capabilities. He conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Pakistani people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/30-Jul-2021/pakistani-fm-holds-meetings-with-bahrain-king-pm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos