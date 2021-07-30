Capitol Rioter creates Trump Shooter video game





Politics

Jack Griffith pleaded guilty Thursday to demonstrating on Capitol Hill.

By Zoé Tillman

Washington DC

Last updated July 29, 2021 at 3:36 p.m. ET

Posted July 29, 2021 at 3:05 p.m. ET

Screenshot / Facebook

A screenshot from the video game Griffith says he’s making, which he posted on Facebook

WASHINGTON In the weeks leading up to the guilty plea of ​​Capitol Rioter Jack Griffiths on Thursday, he repeatedly posted on Facebook promoting a video game he says he builds where an animated Donald Trump shoots and threatens monsters, antifa members, dem zombies and other assorted enemies.

Griffith prefaced video clips from the game, which feature a gun-wielding Trump running and shooting other characters, with a message that he is in no way intended to incite violence. The video game is full of right-wing and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories; on a crowdfunding page, Griffith writes that part of his goal in creating the game is to raise awareness.

The video clips, along with Griffith’s other Facebook posts, point out that the criminal prosecution has failed to deter many of the conspiracy theories and pro-Trump fervor that motivated hundreds to descend on Capitol Hill on the 6th. January. Prosecutors stayed away from focusing on political beliefs or comments made by those on Capitol Hill that day as the reason for their arrest, but pointed to the actions individuals took that day, for example, whether they entered the Capitol illegally, assaulted the police or destroyed property.

Griffith pleaded guilty to one count of parade, protest or picketing at a Capitol building, carrying a maximum sentence of six months in prison. During the hearing, United States District Chief Justice Beryl Howell asked if defendants such as Griffith were given overly lenient plea deals given their participation in the crowd involved in the ruling of d ‘a constitutional obligation of Congress and the terror of members of Congress.

In response to BuzzFeed News ‘questions about Griffiths’ Facebook posts, his lawyer, H. Heather Shaner, called them political irony and said no video games had been completed. After BuzzFeed News contacted Shaner, a July 18 Facebook post promoting the game no longer appeared on the page, although other clips were still online.

Griffith also posted a music video to YouTube on July 9 where he sings about trying to get rich and have a semi-automatic weapon, adding, But I hope I don’t have to. ‘use. His conditions of provisional release state that he is not allowed to possess illegal firearms; Shaner wrote in an email that it was a stupid song and that he didn’t have any guns.

[N]o weapons in her future or her present, she wrote.

Screenshot / Facebook

Griffith wears a jacket painted with “Trump Won” and “MAGA” in a video posted after his arrest for participating in the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill.

The July 18 video featuring clips from the game begins with an onscreen message that says: So I worked on a Donald Trump video game. At the bottom, a note in parentheses adds: This is in no way intended to inspire violence. It’s just a game. Violence is never the answer. Thank you . Griffith posted a similar version of the video on July 16 with the anti-violence warning in the caption.

The video shows clips of an animated Trump character shooting monsters and characters dressed in black. There are frequent allusions to right-wing conspiracy theories.

I think you’re the one who should prepare to die, you globalist scum, the Trump character says to a monster in one scene. A message appears at the bottom: We’re going to save our children and stop the NWO!

The line is one of many references to the fight against child sexual abuse, which has been a theme at the heart of QAnon’s mass illusion that Satanic Democrats are running a vast network of child trafficking. Griffith also repeatedly refers to the NWO, which stands for New World Order, another right-wing conspiracy theory about a socialist plot to take over the world, confiscate all guns and put dissidents in concentration camps. , according to the Anti-Defamation League. Conspiracy theory is sometimes associated with anti-Semitism. Griffith, who goes by the name Juan Bibiano and Liberty Dragon online, begins several of his videos by saying he is fueling the new world order.

In a July 16 Facebook post, Griffith shared a different clip from the game that appears to show Trump’s character pointing a gun at a black-clad figure (identified as antifa) against a backdrop of burning buildings. Griffith describes the scene as Trump interviewing a professional agitator in Portland, Oregon. The heart of the Antifa plague! The antifa character speaks of being hired by George Soros, a billionaire investor, philanthropist and Democratic donor who is frequently cited in right-wing anti-Semitic plots. Trump kicks the character before he admits that Bidens is currently traveling to Beijing to plan the submission of our sovereignty to Soros and China at the same time.

Screenshot via Facebook

Another screenshot Griffith posted from the video game he says he is making in which Trump interviews “a professional agitator” in Portland, Oregon

On a crowdfunding site linked to the Facebook page, Griffith asks for money to help him finish the game and clarifies that the goal is to promote these conspiracy theories. Not only is it a badass experience from start to finish, ”he writes,“ it’s also an awareness of the globalist pedophile ring and the New World Order plot behind the scenes. He also writes that he needs financial support because [he] all lost after [he] entered the Capitol on January 6.

Griffith’s other Facebook posts since his arrest on January 16 include several videos where he wears a painted jacket with TRUMP WON on one side and MAGA on the other. One of his videos includes a reference to a TikTok account, where he posted a video on July 11 that hinted at the lie that the presidential election was stolen and noted with approval that a crowd cheered Trump at the party. ‘a UFC game.

“The People’s President,” said Griffith, smiling. “I think we all know who won, okay? I’m just saying.”

In a July 13 TikTok about his video game, a commentator asked Griffith to also include all the fake news and politicians we want to hunt down. Griffith replied that he couldn’t really do that, saying he didn’t want anyone to be hunted down. He added that Soros and the Podestas “are in the game”.

In the months between his arrest and Thursday’s plea hearing, he wrote articles claiming that Google has become a tool of globalist censorship, denounced indoctrinated liberals and endorsed the audit of election results conducted by Republicans. in Arizona. In another reference to Soros, Griffith posted a 58-second clip of a song he apparently wrote, which included this line: They were trying to change the way you say words / And I’m going to fight for this. until the last day on Earth / I say ‘fuck George Soros’ and I freak out the birds.

He also published an interview he conducted at the end of January on his experience at the Capitol; he condemned the violence against the police on January 6 and claimed that the officers opened doors for rioters to enter the building. He said he did the interview 10 days after his arrest against legal advice to clear his name.

I walked through an open door. I walked through an open door. And, you know, some people would say “it’s irresponsible, it’s immature.” You know, okay, maybe I could see that, but for people who call me a terrorist, no, absolutely not. I couldn’t be further from a terrorist, Griffith said.

His indictment documents included screenshots of Facebook posts he posted shortly after January 6, which included a photo of him inside the Capitol raising his fist. Her publicly accessible Facebook page begins with February posts. In an article from May 13, he wrote that he was turning everything [his] messages to the public from now on.

Sarah Mimms contributed reporting for this story.

