Jokowi urges BMKG to increase capacity for disaster management and mitigation





Increased capacity to manage disaster mitigation and adaptation, especially at the regional level Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo called on the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) to increase its capacity for disaster mitigation and adaptation management as part of efforts to strengthen the endurance of the country in the face of disasters. “Increase capacity for disaster mitigation and adaptation management, especially at the regional level,” Widodo noted while addressing the BMKG national development coordination meeting on Thursday. of the Presidential Secretariat. The Head of State noted that governments, from village to provincial level, must have clear plans for disaster mitigation management that involve government, private sector and community, starting from the phase pre-disaster to emergency and post-disaster response. “This management must be simulated and drilled, so we will be well prepared and act quickly in the event of a disaster,” he stressed. Widodo further highlighted the need to educate people in disaster-prone areas on how to prepare for disasters. Related News: Don’t Underestimate BMKG’s Disaster Alerts: Minister The president called for strengthening public preparedness and endurance in the face of the threat of disasters. “Apply local wisdom to build public resilience to disasters. Therefore, I urge the BMKG to not only convey climate, earthquake and tsunami information faster, with wide awareness, but also to synergize with BNPB (National Disaster Mitigation Agency) to educate the public on how to prepare for disasters, ”he said. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) recorded a total of 1,560 natural disasters in Indonesia during the period January 1 to July 15, 2021. The natural disasters that struck mainly included hydrometeorological disasters, such as floods, eddies, landslides and forest fires, the agency noted in a statement released here recently. Related news: BMKG and LIPI are developing a precursor system for earthquakes over 6.5 M Hydrometeorological disasters included 651 floods, 428 whirlpools, 318 landslides and 118 forest fires. In addition, the country has been affected by 21 tidal waves and abrasion incidents, 21 earthquakes and three drought episodes. Natural disasters affected and displaced 5,465,965 people, killed 498, left 68 missing and injured 12,867 others. Natural disasters also caused damage to 128,147 houses, including 15,031 that sustained significant damage, 23,205 houses that suffered moderate damage, and 89,911 houses that sustained minor damage. In addition, 2,930 public facilities were damaged, including 1,370 school buildings, 1,213 places of worship, 347 health establishments, 493 office buildings and 304 bridges. Related News: PPKM Posts Must Apply Integrated End-to-End Approach Against COVID-19 Related News: Four-pronged Approach to Accelerate Credit Growth in 2021: BI

