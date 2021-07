How Trump implemented the bipartisan infrastructure bill

Donald Trump has spoken out against the bipartisan infrastructure bill, but if the proposal passes with Republican support, it remains a big deal if we’ll likely have Trump himself to thank.

Still banned from Twitter, Trump released a statement Wednesday denouncing Republican “RINO” members of Congress who may be tempted to vote for the $ 1,000 billion package. “This is a loser for the United States, a terrible deal, and makes Republicans look weak and stupid and stupid,” he said. “Don’t do it, Republican patriots will never forget! If this deal goes through, many primaries will come to you!” For now, at least, Republicans in Congress seem to ignore the former president.

The obvious problem with Trump’s threat is that he’s so blatantly hypocritical. As Politico notes, Trump himself presented a $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan as a presidential candidate and nearly backed a $ 2 trillion package in 2019, only to detonate it in a Oval Office meeting where he announced he would not work with Democrats in Congress until they stopped investigating him. (They didn’t.) Trump is not claiming that there is something wrong with the bill itself; he just doesn’t want President Biden to win a victory he couldn’t or didn’t want to achieve on his own.

More than that, the Trump presidency has likely put a deserved final nail in the coffin of the GOP’s long-cultivated image as a fiscal warmongering party. Even before the pandemic, Trump racked up huge amounts of federal debt, in large part thanks to his party’s giant tax cut in 2017, which mainly benefited the wealthy. And one of Trump’s last acts as president (besides inciting an insurgency against Congress) was his unsuccessful effort to send $ 2,000 stimulus checks to every American.

The obscenity of the deficit has long been the GOP’s most powerful weapon in limiting Democratic ambitions. This is partly why Bill Clinton balanced the federal budget and why Barack Obama’s stimulus in 2009 during the Great Recession was smaller than it should have been. But given their own role in Trump’s recent history, Congressional Republicans of that time cannot plausibly argue that Democrats are spending too much money fixing roads, bridges, and airports. Indeed, they hardly bothered. He might be angry now, but Trump has done the most important job on any infrastructure project: he laid the groundwork.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/politics/1003166/how-trump-set-up-the-infrastructure-deal-he-now-opposes

