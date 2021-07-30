Kenya signs 9.8 billion shillings armored vehicle deal with Turkish company





Economy

Kenya signs 9.8 billion shillings tank deal with Turkish company

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is greeted by his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta upon his arrival on June 2, 2016 at the State House in Nairobi. AFP PHOTO | SIMON MAINA By BRIAN NGUGI

More from this author

Summary The new acquisitions signal that President Kenyatta is determined to continue improving Kenya’s military capabilities despite a recent austerity push.

In 2015, Kenya expanded its stock of APCs with the purchase of 30 Chinese carriers for 7.9 billion shillings, which were deployed for police border patrols.

Kenya does not make its military purchases public and only Parliament is mandated to oversee the spending of the security organs. Kenya has signed an agreement worth 9.87 billion shillings with Turkish armored vehicle maker Katmerciler for new armored combat vehicles, its largest order for such vehicles in several years. Turkish company Katmerciler made the disclosure in a regulatory filing filed Wednesday with the Turkish stock exchange Borsa Istanbul. The defense contract for 118 new armored military vehicles is expected to bolster Kenya’s armed forces, in the latest effort to increase its capacity in the war on terror. The vehicles, whose deliveries are slated for next year and the full order to be completed in 2023, will be deployed in counterterrorism operations against Somalia-based militant group Al-Shabaab, the Kenya Defense Forces said earlier. . The vehicles, which can carry up to nine people, are equipped with special items to protect troops from landmines or improvised explosive devices. The Turkish manufacturer said the new vehicles can be used for combat, command and control, chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense, weapon carriers, ambulances, border security and reconnaissance. The Hizirs will provide Kenyan troops with protective mobility wherever they are deployed, a Katmerciler official said. Katmerciler beat her South African and North American rivals for the lucrative contract. Nairobi has recently been keen to strengthen its trade and security ties with Istanbul in the face of growing terrorist threats. President Uhuru Kenyatta met his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Turkey at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum last month. Kenya has suffered a series of deadly bomb and gun attacks on civilians and soldiers by militants demanding the withdrawal of Kenyan troops from war-torn Somalia. Nairobi has steadily improved its military hardware in recent years, stoking fears of an arms race in the region. The Kenyan military has in the past been blamed for its conduct following terrorist attacks, including at the Westgate Mall in Nairobi and Garissa University College. The new acquisitions signal that President Kenyatta is determined to continue improving Kenya’s military capabilities despite a recent austerity push. In 2015, Kenya expanded its stock of APCs with the purchase of 30 Chinese carriers for 7.9 billion shillings, which were deployed for police border patrols. Kenya does not make its military purchases public and only Parliament is mandated to oversee the spending of the security organs. Some of Kenya’s biggest expense items, however, are revealed by other international sources.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessdailyafrica.com/bd/economy/kenya-signs-sh9-8bn-armoured-cars-turkish-firm-3491782 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos