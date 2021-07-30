PTA to create cybersecurity agency as part of new cyberattack prevention policy





Illustration showing a man holding a cell phone with a lock screen logo – FileRevelations suggests Pegasus is being used in global espionage. Pakistan’s cybersecurity policy has been approved, according to the PTA. Only 34% of cybercrime complaints are answered, says the FIA.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) announced Thursday that it will form a cybersecurity agency under the newly approved cybersecurity policy to deal with cyber attacks.

Several significant revelations regarding India’s use of Israeli spyware against Prime Minister Imran Khan and others were made by the PTA at a meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Defense, which s ‘is meeting today in Parliament under the chairmanship of Amjad Ali Khan.

PTA officials informed the meeting that Pakistan’s cybersecurity policy has been approved.

“A central institution, to be called the Cybersecurity Agency, will be established as part of the policy where all relevant agencies would work together,” PTA officials said.

PTA officials revealed that Pegasus was being used to conduct covert surveillance across the world. However, the Pakistani military took immediate action after being informed of the espionage and imposed restrictions on smartphones, they added.

Responding to questions from members, the official added that software like Pegasus uses zero-day exploits in which a mobile phone can be controlled so that all communications can be copied by the hacker. He said that the encrypted communication from WhatsApp and some other apps, however, cannot be decrypted.

The official further stated that Google owns all records of PTA’s cyber activity.

During the meeting, Member of the National Assembly (NAM), retired Major Tahir Sadiq, noted that 13 years have passed since the formulation of anti-cybercrime laws.

“What efforts have been made to implement these laws,” he asked.

To this, the additional secretary of the Interior Ministry argued that Pakistani laws are not recognized anywhere in the world, which is a major obstacle to their implementation.

The FATF makes “country-to-country coordination” possible

The director of the Cybercrime Unit of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) told the meeting that previously “country-to-country coordination” in various cases was impossible, but the Group Financial Action (FATF) has now made it possible.

The additional secretary of the Home Office informed the forum that the Mutual Legal Assistance Law has been passed, which would allow Pakistan to make pacts with other countries. In addition to this, PTA has created a system to limit data leaks.

“We have been presented as a country with a secure cyberspace,” said the additional secretary.

Cybercrime unit faces obstacles

The director of the FIA ​​Cybercrime Unit also spoke about the efforts needed to fight cybercrime and the implementation of laws against it.

According to the FIA, there are many pending cases, while only 34% of complaints could be dealt with despite separate complaint registration portals assigned by social media platforms.

Apart from that, the only responses received concerned complaints relating to child pornography, said the director of the FIA’s cybercrime unit.

Standing committee chairman Khan assured officials to offer their support and resolve any issues.

