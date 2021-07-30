Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle contacted Alex Rodriguez





Since splitting from Jennifer Lopez in April, Alex Rodriguez has had a new friend who, at the very least, keeps her Instagram page tidy. No, it’s not NFL journalist Melanie Collins, with whom he sailed in Europe on the heels of ex Lopez and his old flame turned new Ben Affleck. Instead, his longtime Donald Trump Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has dutifully double-tapped almost every photo of Rodriguez over the past few months, and her comments here and there have revealed how these two they know each other.

As you may recall, we reported earlier this summer that Rodriguez, who was no longer welcome at Jennifer Lopez’s $ 10 million Hamptons house where they spent time together last summer. , had decided to rent another Hamptons house a short walk away. What we didn’t report at the time was that this house had previously had several famous owners: Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, who sold the house in March for just over $ 8 million. , according to DailyMail.com.

Guilfoyle appears to have been informed that Rodriguez had rented the property (for a fee of $ 200,000 per month), and she reached out to her new friend on Instagram: Hope you are enjoying the house we loved! she wrote on a June 16 post.

Beautiful happy girls for you, delighted that you are enjoying the house with your family! she wrote on a July 2 post.

As other reviewers have pointed out, Rodriguez doesn’t seem to show much love to his comments, not liking or responding to them despite engaging with other comments on the same post. He also doesn’t seem to like any of his return messages, although given what we know about Rodriguez’s preference for communication in DMs, it may not be relevant to whether he contacted or not. in return.

Throughout her relationship with Rodriguez, Lopez has repeatedly reported that she was not a fan of former President Donald Trump, of her Super Bowl 2020 performance denouncing the practice of putting immigrant children in cages. at the US border at his performance at the inauguration of President Joe Bidens 2021. It would be surprising to find out that Rodriguez had forged a solid relationship with the Trump family since their split this spring, but, in all fairness, every aspect of the split has been more surprising than the last.

