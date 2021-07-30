“We are not responsible for the practices of the Taliban in Afghanistan”





AA / Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has said his country is not responsible for the practices of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

He added in statements to the press that his country will not take any action against the Taliban families residing in Pakistan.

He stressed that “the Pakistani government will not imprison the Afghan families of the Taliban” installed in his country.

And Khan continued: “We are not responsible for the actions of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Pakistan is not their spokesperson.”

The Pakistani Prime Minister stressed that the Afghans have two options, the first is military, which, according to him, “was tested 20 years ago and did not bring peace in Afghanistan”.

The second would be a comprehensive political reconciliation between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government.

The level of violence in Afghanistan has intensified since the beginning of May, with the start of the final phase of the withdrawal of US forces on the orders of President Joe Biden last April, which is expected to be completed by here on September 11th.

Afghanistan has been at war since 2001, when an international military coalition led by Washington overthrew the Taliban, then linked to the nebula Al-Qaeda, which claimed responsibility for the September 11 attacks of the same year on the United States. United.

* Translated from Arabic by Hajer Cherni

