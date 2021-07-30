Politics
School is over ? Tuition fee restrictions add to anxiety for Chinese parents
Beijing (AFP)
In Beijing’s exclusive Haidian neighborhood, Zhao says she’s investing $ 10,000 a year in extra tuition for her eight-year-old, a step ahead in the competitive rush of modern China – and an advantage that l ‘State now wants to restrict.
As they tamper with oversized companies, Chinese authorities say the vast tutoring industry must become nonprofit, eliminating the business models of education companies that have diverted billions from the anxieties of Chinese parents.
But last weekend’s State Council edict sparked skepticism from Haidian’s parents, who normally have a sure footing when plotting their child’s path to college.
“Without additional lessons, it might become difficult to keep pace,” Zhao, a 42-year-old mother giving only her last name, lamented the prospects of her child taking additional Chinese and English lessons. and math.
The move to the status of a non-profit organization – and the ban on teaching core subjects on weekends and during holidays – aims to ease the pressure on students and cut high teaching costs, have the authorities said.
But parents say these beautiful goals don’t change the larger environment their children face.
“It always involves an ‘involution’,” she added, citing a label used to describe the competitive race that ends nowhere.
For middle-class Chinese children, this race begins in kindergarten – which must be bilingual for those who can afford it.
Analysts offer a partial explanation for the government’s motives for taking over tutoring, a move that saw the stock prices of publicly traded education giants while their billionaire founders lost fortunes almost overnight.
In theory, removing some air from the industry could ease the burden of an intimidating part of raising children: the enormous cost of education.
Many young Chinese cite education fees as the reason they don’t want to have children.
But for parents in competitive cities, the idea of not offering the best is nonsense.
“I don’t think it will be particularly effective… you can’t stop private tutoring,” said freelance writer Jin Song, 45, whose daughter is starting college.
“Those who have a little more money will find a way.”
– ‘Baby chickens’ –
During a recent evening in Haidian, home of China’s elite Tsinghua University, teenagers moved to private lessons during their summer vacation.
The pressure for students and parents increases further during the “gaokao”, the infamous Chinese university entrance examination.
A relative named Li, 45, told AFP that her family moved a few kilometers to Haidian when her daughter entered middle school, renting an apartment near the school so that she could spend less than time to move.
The state of competition is such that students juggling busy schedules have their own nickname – “baby chickens” – a phrase that suggests stimulation in a hyperactive state after being “injected with chicken blood”.
But it is increasingly recognized that the costs of competition prevent couples from having more children and thus contribute to a demographic crisis.
More than 90 percent of the 4,000 parents surveyed sent their children to extracurricular classes and half spent more than 10,000 yuan ($ 1,540) on school, according to a state-supported newspaper.
President Xi Jinping called the mess in the tutoring industry a “stubborn disease” in March, promising to solve the problem.
The ax fell months later.
“Policymakers have concluded that mentoring companies pose a greater danger to social welfare than they contribute to economic growth,” said Ether Yin, partner at consultancy firm Trivium China.
As businesses feed on parental anxiety while increasing pressure on children to run business, social compromise has become “unacceptable” to Beijing, he added.
While logic is anchored in reality, Alex Capri, researcher at the Hinrich Foundation, believes that the latest actions also correspond to the reflexes of the Communist Party to impose its will in all areas of life.
“The for-profit education sector is seen as a launching pad for students seeking admission to prestigious universities abroad,” said Capri.
It often “promotes views that are at odds with the (Chinese Communist Party).”
It is likely that by providing additional state-sponsored learning services, “the party will achieve better control over the content of education,” he added.
The reforms also prohibit teaching abroad.
– Go underground? –
The father named Li, a software developer, said parents could bring in private tutors as education goes underground.
“If the gaokao remains based on points, I hope my child can increase his scores with additional training,” he added.
For now, private educators continue to operate while digesting the consequences of the overhaul of the once cash cow sector.
A person familiar with the matter said educational brand Xueersi, owned by the New York-listed TAL Education group, is laying off some of the teaching and sales staff.
While summer courses are underway, staff are uncertain whether the fall or winter semesters will continue as planned.
“Publicly traded companies will need to radically pivot their current business model,” said Dave Wang of Nuvest Capital.
“Profitability will be extremely unpredictable and uncertain.”
AFP 2021
