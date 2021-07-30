Donald Trump’s hilarious attempt to suggest he actually won in a special election defeat





It is an open and closed case. Trump tried to demonstrate his lasting influence within the Republican Party by endorsing Wright. He chose the wrong horse. He took the “L.” Everyone is in agreement.

Everyone except Trump, that is.

In an interview with Jonathan Swan of Axios on Wednesday, Trump said he was persuaded to endorse Wright by David McIntosh, a former congressman from Indiana and current chairman of the Club for Growth, a conservative outside organization on the tax plan.

“It’s the only race we’ve got… it’s not a loss, again, I don’t want to pretend it’s a loss, it was a win,” Trump said. “The big problem was we had two really good people who were both Republican. It was the victory.”

Uh, what?

Look, I understand what Trump is trying to say here – it was a multi-party primary in early May and two Republicans (and zero Democrats) got the runoff. So, anyway, the seat, which had the potential to be competitive in a general election, stayed with the GOP.

But then, if this was the real “victory” in Trump’s mind, why did he go out of his way to endorse Wright – twice – to the runoff?

“She will serve the people of the 6th Congressional District of Texas and our country very well,” Trump said in a statement on Monday. … “Susan has my complete and utter approval. She will never let you down! Come out and vote for Susan Wright.”

What is really going on here? The same thing that happens every time things go wrong with Donald Trump: he (and those around him) are looking for a scapegoat, making sure he isn’t blamed for the wrong thing that is happening. happened.

Again, here’s Swan:

“Donald Trump’s advisers are angry with David McIntosh, president of the Conservative Club for Growth, for persuading the former president to back a losing candidate in the Texas 6th District special election.”

See, it’s McIntosh’s fault! He picked the wrong candidate and then coaxed Trump to go with him – compounding the mistake and making the former president look bad! Trump is just an innocent bystander!

It is, to borrow a phrase from our friends across the pond, a total tosh. Trump is not only a former President of the United States, but also the most powerful figure in the Republican Party today. He loves getting into the primaries because, when he picks the winning candidate, he can brag about his supposedly unblemished record in the primary approvals. (Box: The real story is less stellar for Trump.)

But if you want to reap the rewards of winner’s approval, you have to pick the loser as well. This is how politics – and life – works.

That Trump is inherently incapable of doing it – and the facilitators around him spinning fast and furiously to keep the stench of defeat away from him – shows just how fragile his ego really is.

Which shouldn’t surprise you if you’ve been interested in politics for the past six years.

