His son passed the NCO test then was deleted, this man complained to President Jokowi

MINAHASA SELATAN – Publication on the Facebook account in the name of Christofel Tumalun – Publication on the Facebook account in the name of Christofel Tumalun suddenly viral for asking for help from President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the National Police Chief. Read also : Too much! ASN North Sulawesi Provincial Government Caught Making Fake PCR Swab Letters In his video upload, Christofel Tumalun said that his son, who passed the acceptance test Candidate for the post of NCO 2021 on behalf of Rafael Malalangi of South Minahasa on July 22, 2021. Read also : This is the look Prengki, the author of the hard water jet who had been on the run for 4 months “And at the time of the announcement, which was broadcast live, the entire community of Pinapalangkow village witnessed it, and it became a matter of pride for our family. (7/29/2021). But today, July 29, 2021, we received a letter stating that our child has been declared unhappy and has been replaced by someone else. “Is it fair, sir, we are difficult people, people don’t have it, sir, we are asking for justice, we are asking for help from President Joko Widodo and the Chief of the National Police, that our children receive a education.” “For the help, our family and the whole community of Pinapalangkow village express our gratitude. To the head of the national police and the president, we here ask for justice for our child, thank you,” he said. Since going live four hours ago, the post has received thousands of comments and has been shared by Internet users thousands of times. So far, those responsible have not been confirmed by the MPI. (chf)

