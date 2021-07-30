Booming construction sector attracts Rs 1 trillion in investments: Farrukh – Business





Farrukh said construction boom would have a multiplier effect on more than 120 allied industries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Dissemination Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that there had been a massive increase in economic activity in the country due to the revival of the sector construction, which had so far brought in investments of Rs 1 trillion.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced a special package for the construction sector, including an RBF exemption scheme and a reduction in fixed taxes to offset the negative impacts of the lockdown imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic in April of the year. last, he told a press conference.

The package, he said, has received an overwhelming response from across the country with dozens of Rs 1,000 billion construction projects approved by federal and provincial governments. The projects of Rs 491 billion registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) under its exemption regime, were also among them, added the minister.

Farrukh said the boom in the construction sector would have a multiplier effect on more than 120 related industries, ultimately generating Rs 100 billion of economic activity and 700,000 jobs across the country.

Giving a general break, he said some 24,404 investment projects worth 373 billion rupees have been approved in Punjab, which would not only ensure economic activity of 1.9 trillion rupees, but also create 325 000 jobs in the province.

Similarly, several projects worth Rs 74 billion have been approved in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would also generate economic activity of Rs 371 billion as well as 64,000 jobs, he added.

Likewise, he said, projects worth Rs 175 billion had been approved for the federal capital, which would probably create 104,000 job opportunities.

The minister said the approved Rs 267 billion projects would generate Rs 1.3 trillion in economic activity and 200,000 jobs in Sindh. He regretted, however, that builders and investors in Sindh complained about the delay in approving their projects.

The Sindh government, he said, has received 400 applications for various projects in recent months, but approval was only given at 90, while billions of rupees of projects were still underway. waiting.

Sindh’s construction department, he alleged, was deliberately delaying approval out of obsession with corruption and called on the provincial government to pay special attention to the construction sector and facilitate investors.

Farrukh said the federal government has held 94 meetings on the construction sector. Some 48 meetings of the National Coordinating Committee (CNC) on housing, construction and development have been called by the prime minister, he added.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, soon after coming to power in 2018, took historic steps to boost the construction sector that has been neglected by previous governments.

“The construction industry plays an important role in the economic growth and development of any country,” he noted.

