Nikki Fried invokes Sean Hannity, Donald Trump in Fox News pro-vaccine PSA

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried delivered her aggressively pro-vaccine message to an unusual audience, buying time on the Fox News Channel to air a 30-second PSA on Friday.

Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, continues to draw contrasts between herself and incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis over vaccine advocacy, and this ad buy was no exception.

“You won’t hear this on Fox News from Governor DeSantis, but you have to,” Fried said in the video. “Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy and your family doctor all agree. Vaccines will save your life, your job and the economy.

“Even Donald Trump recommends getting vaccinated,” Fried added, before equating the effort to get people vaccinated in World War II.

“Think about it. The bigger generation had to beat the Nazis to preserve our way of life,” Fried said. “You are only asked to shoot! So be a patriot, turn off the TV and go get the shot.”

Fried’s spot, dynamic as it is, perhaps targets the demographics most likely to have been vaccinated earlier in the pandemic. Governor DeSantis has taken a “Seniors First” approach to vaccinations that has seen an aggressive pattern of rollout in senior communities, where Fox News is a particular staple. The Department of Health has also had its own public service announcements throughout the pandemic, including hundreds on Fox News alone.

For Fried, who pointed out DeSantis’ ability to achieve media success on Fox and other right-wing media, the spot served several purposes. This increased the reach of the public and also served to troll, at least in theory, the governor.

The PSA comes as Fried’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services plans to release COVID-19 data, a response to the DeSantis administration’s decision to release weekly reports in June, just before the variant current delta is not flooding long-suffering Florida hospitals.

COVID-19 updates from agriculture departments will be disseminated through press releases, social media and press conferences as often as we deem necessary, Fried said on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

The commissioner is planning another briefing on Thursday at 12:30 pm on the same subject.

