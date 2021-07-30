Trump-aligned PAC makes last-minute ad buy in special election for Ohio’s 15th Congressional District





COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Super PAC aligned with former President Donald Trump is pumping money into the race for the seat of Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, backing the candidate endorsed by Trump ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Make America Great Again Action, Inc., spends nearly $ 350,000 on targeted text messages, digital and TV ads supporting Mike Carey, a coal lobbyist Trump backed in the overcrowded race, according to a new federal funding disclosure in the countryside. The PAC is closely linked to Trump – the former president headlined a fundraiser for the group earlier this month in Texas ahead of a similar special election there, according to the Dallas Morning News. One of the key figures in the PAC is Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager who campaigned for Carey.

The late injection of money suggests the PAC is trying to prevent Trump from suffering a second straight defeat in the congressional races the former president has embarked on. Trump suffered a loss earlier this week when his chosen candidate in the Texas congressional race, Susan Wright, lost to State Representative Jake Ellzey in a second round of the Republican election for a seat that had been held by Wright’s late husband. The 15th Congressional District of Ohio run in central Ohio is sparking national interest and is seen as the last test of Trump’s political influence after the White House.

Whoever wins Ohio’s 15th Congressional District Republican primary on Tuesday is likely to win the seat, given the district’s strong Republican streak. But the candidate will first have to defeat the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic primary in the November legislative elections.

Carey is one of a crowded group of Republican candidates running to replace former Rep. Steve Stivers, an Upper Arlington Republican who resigned to take a high-profile position in an Ohio business lobbying group. Among the candidates vying to represent the sprawling district, which stretches from the suburbs of Columbus to rural areas west and south of Columbus, are State Senators Bob Peterson and Stephanie Kunze, representative of the State Jeff LaRe – which Stivers endorsed – and former State representing Ron Hood, among others. Trump endorsed Carey early in the race and reiterated that endorsement twice as other candidates highlighted their support for Trump in their campaign materials.

Many candidates from the Great State of Ohio, running in Congress District 15, say I support them, when in reality I don’t know them and I don’t even know who they are, said Trump in a statement this week. But I do know who Mike Carey is, I know a lot about him, and it’s okay. Only Mike Carey has my approval and he’s the one who I think will do the best job for Ohio and for the United States. Please vote for Mike Carey next Tuesday, and let there be no doubt who I approved!

The 15th District’s special election drew $ 2.56 million in total spending on TV and radio advertising, according to Medium Buying, a Columbus-based political advertising agency.

