Imran Khan must stop human rights violations at PoK: JKNAP | World news





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan must ensure that human rights abuses stop and people have the ‘right to speak and live’ in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), UK branch of Jammu Kashmir said National Awami Party (JKNAP) highlighting the violence in the region during the recent legislative elections. The ANI news agency reported that two people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Monday after Pakistani paramilitary forces opened fire on a crowd in the Sharda Valley, Neelum district.

The JKNAP memorandum on Facebook came as India rejected the elections held at PoK, which were swept away by Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on July 25, and said the polls were an attempt to cover up Pakistan’s illegal occupation of the region.

It was the first time that Imran Khan’s PTI came to power in the region, which until now has been mainly led by the PML-N or Pakistan Peoples Party.

Read also | India rejects PoK elections, opposes reference to Kashmir in Sino-Pakistani statement

“The human rights violations are intolerable here. The killing of a young man by security forces in the name of security in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the light of day is highly reprehensible,” the Minister said. JKNAP in its memorandum. “We want justice. We should not be killed; we should have the right to speak and to live and the murderers should be brought to justice,” he said.

He said the lives of Kashmiris are in danger due to “the illegal occupation of Pakistan” and that “any attempt to undermine or abolish the legislation submitted to the Pakistani state of Azad Jammu and Kashmir violates relevant international law “. JKNAP said this was unacceptable and that they are “committed to opposing and exposing such movements before the international court of justice and the world community”.

“We demand an immediate reestablishment of the subject state and the removal of all constructions, purchases and appointments that have taken place after the illegal and unauthorized abolition of the legislation submitted to the state in Gilgit-Baltistan,” he said. added.

Read also | Imran Khan’s party wins irregular and violent PoK elections

The civil liberties of people living in areas of Jammu and Kashmir under Pakistani occupation have been gradually curtailed over the years, he said, adding that political parties with “the ideology of a Jammu and -Independent Kashmir ”were not allowed to participate in local elections.

He called on Imran Khan to lift the ban on books and guarantee freedom of speech and expression, as well as restore state rule in Gilgit Baltistan.

“To promote peace in Jammu and Kashmir, we call on the GOP to empower the government in Muzaffarabad so that representatives can seek the political and diplomatic support of the international community for a peaceful political solution to the long-standing problem of Jammu. -and-Kashmir. “

