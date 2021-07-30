Turkish lira a rare ray of hope for emerging market currencies in July





The Turkish lira has recovered some of its steep decline from the start of the year in recent weeks, reversing the trend in a deadly period for emerging market currencies. The currency rose as investors tiptoed back into Turkish Lira-denominated bonds, as the central bank did not bow to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cut interest rates despite the surge in inflation. The lira is up 3 percent against the dollar in July – its first monthly rise since January – making it by far the best performing of the major emerging market currencies against a rebounding greenback. The first signs of stability follow a currency collapse in March after Erdogan sacked the central bank governor, replacing him with Sahap Kavcıoglu, who shares the president’s unconventional view that the rate hike interest fuels rather than tames inflation. Despite the change in direction, interest rates were unchanged at 19% earlier in July for the fourth consecutive month after inflation accelerated to 17.5% in June. On Thursday, as the central bank raised its year-end inflation forecast to 14.1% from 12.2%, Kavcioglu reiterated its commitment to maintain a strict monetary policy and maintain the benchmark interest rate. above inflation “until there are strong indicators indicating a permanent decline in inflation and the medium-term target of 5% is reached”. Still, he said he expected inflation to “drop significantly in the last quarter of the year,” which analysts say could pave the way for a rate cut in the coming months. . “To read it, no news is good news,” said Viktor Szabo, portfolio manager at Abdrn. “Following some comments from Erdogan recently, there was a fear that would translate into rate cuts.” Still, the currency remains 12% lower against the dollar this year, having fallen dramatically out of favor with foreign investors. “He’s been doing well recently because he’s done so badly,” Szabo said. “There is no one left to sell it. Before Turkey’s currency crisis in 2018, foreign investors held more than a fifth of Ankara’s local currency debt. That figure slumped to 3% at the end of 2020 but has increased slightly this year despite changes at the central bank, reaching 6.7% in early July, according to the most recent central bank figures. As long as the currency remains stable, 10-year yields of nearly 17 percent are tempting for foreign buyers. The pound’s performance puts it out of step with other major emerging currencies such as the South African rand and the Brazilian real, which have posted strong gains this year but have retreated somewhat since the last forecast for the pound. Federal Reserve have shown that some officials are considering rate hikes as early as next year. The prospect of monetary tightening from the US central bank sooner than expected boosted the dollar against a wide range of currencies. Some investors doubt that the reprieve from reading it will be hard. Marcelo Assalin, head of emerging market debt at William Blair, said the company had made “tactical” bets on Turkish local currency debt in recent months. “We have been long several times, but always with a very short term vision,” he said. “There is a significant risk that once inflation stabilizes, we will see significant interest rate cuts. The problem is always the way monetary policy is conducted.

