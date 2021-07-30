CM Basavaraj Bommai of Karnataka to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cabinet extension likely to be discussed | India News





New Delhi: In what would be his first visit to Delhi after taking office as Chief Minister of Karnataka, Basavaraj Bommai will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the nation’s capital on Friday. New Chief Minister of Karnataka will also meet Union Cabinet ministers during his visit to the national capital. During his meeting with Prime Minister Modi and other top BJP leaders, the Karnataka cabinet expansion plan is also expected to be discussed. Following the change of leadership in the government of Karnataka, top BJP leader KS Eshwarappa had clarified that he was ready to join the cabinet headed by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, unlike another senior Jagadish leader. Shettar. Speaking to the media, Eshwarappa said that although his supporters are asking for the post of deputy chief minister for him, he would accept the role the party decides for him. “I can’t say, the previous positions were enough for me. But, I will obey the decision of the senior leaders of our party. If they ask me to become deputy chief minister or minister, I will. ask me to stay as a legislator, I will accept it. I have no problem, “said the head of the BJP. Meanwhile, citing his seniority, former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, who had served as industry minister in the previous BS Yediyurappa cabinet, said he would not be part of the new government headed by Basavaraj Bommai. Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka on July 28, two days after BS Yediyurappa resigned from the top post. BS Yediyurappa had previously tendered his resignation as chief minister of Karnataka, ending weeks of speculation about his retention in the post. Before the 2023 elections to the Karnataka Assembly, Yediyurappa assured that he will work to bring the party back to power in the next elections. Describing his plans for the northern region of the state, Bommai maintained that his top priority was to complete the Mahadayi River project as soon as possible. Popularly known as the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project in Karnataka, the project was undertaken by the state to improve the drinking water supply to the districts of Belagavi, Bagalkot, Hubballi-Dharwad and Gadag. During his first visit to Hubballi on Thursday, after taking the oath of office as Chief Minister, Bommai said he was fully aware of the problem and knew how to carry out the project (Mahadayi). “My priority will be to complete this project as soon as possible as soon as the Center publishes the notice in the gazette in this regard,” he said. In February, the dispute was resolved after the central government notified the final award of the Mahadayi Water Litigation Tribunal which allocated 13.42 billion cubic feet of water to Karnataka, 24 tmcft to Goa and 1.33 tmcft to Maharashtra. Last year, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar also asked Karnataka to start work on the Kalasa-Banduri Nala project after notification in the court gazette and the necessary permits for forests and wildlife. Live

