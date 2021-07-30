Jokowi calls out cases of Covid-19 moving outside Java, triggered by Delta variant





The cases of Covid-19 in Java are starting to see a downward trend. However, President Joko Widodo said transmission of the corona case has shifted to areas outside of Java. According to him, this happened because there was a rapid spread of the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus. “The numbers in the Java region have slowly fallen. But outside Java, they have increased,” Jokowi told the court of Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, Friday (7/30). On the other hand, he noted that there was a decrease in the number of corona virus patients at Wisma Atlet Kemayoran Hospital in Jakarta. Previously, the bed occupancy rate at Wisma Atlet was almost 90%. “This morning I checked the bed occupancy rate at 38%,” he said. For this reason, the government will always tackle health problems without compromising the economic sector. The former mayor of Solo assured that the government could not implement confinement fully. “Yesterday, the emergency PPKM was called semi-containment. It was still semi-annual, I entered the village, I entered the area, everyone shouted for it to be opened” , did he declare. The government also continues to push for the Covid-19 vaccination for the community. The head of state hopes that 70% of the population will be vaccinated by the end of this year. With this objective, Community immunity should be achieved. “At least the transmission of this virus will be somewhat hampered,” he said. Previously, the Covid-19 task force noted that provinces other than Java and Bali still saw a 3.6% increase in positive cases last week. However, this peak was not as high as the previous two weeks, namely 53%. Covid-19 Management Task Force spokesperson Wiku Adisasmito also called on regions other than Java and Bali not to be negligent in the face of a potential spike in cases. In particular, he recalled East Kalimantan, North Sumatra, Riau, NTT and South Sulawesi where the number of patients had a high peak. “Don’t feel safe just because you’re not at level 4,” Wiku said. On Thursday (7/29), the government reported 43,479 new cases of Covid-19. The number of new patients is supported by an increase in positive cases outside Java and Bali. One of the provinces that jumped sharply was Riau with 2,096 cases, against 1,276 on Thursday (7/29). The increase in cases in Riau was even the fifth highest on Thursday Next is South Sulawesi which reported 1,359 new cases today, up from 1,145 yesterday. An increase was also seen in West Sumatra, from 863 cases yesterday to 1,036 cases today. In addition, North Sulawesi also reported a 65% increase in cases to 562 today. Likewise, positive Lampung cases increased by almost 33% to 687 patients. Meanwhile, the peak of cases in West Java has risen from 8,366 to 7,519 cases today. Likewise, DKI Jakarta, which has gone from 5,525 new cases yesterday to 3,845 today. East Java also reported a downward trend, from 6,422 cases Wednesday to 5,506 today. Likewise, Central Java reported a drop of 4,666 new cases to 4,535 people. The number of new cases in Bali also fell to 1,119 patients.

