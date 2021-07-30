After Boris Johnson again undermines the rule of law, is he really a Tory? Scottish commentary





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Is Boris Johnson a populist cuckoo in the conservative nest? (Photo: Tolga Akmen / AFP via Getty Images) The following month, the dean of the Faculty of Lawyers felt the need to stress the importance of the rule of law after Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel spoke, in similar terms, of left-wing human rights advocates and other benefactors. Register now to our Opinion newsletter Register now to our Opinion newsletter In a climate of growing populism, this kind of rhetoric is not only easy and offensive, it is potentially harmful. I just can’t understand why anyone thinks in any way of attempting to vilify, in public, those who are simply doing their job under the rule of law, Roddy Dunlop wrote. … executive challenges are a necessary part of our democracy. Anything less would be an admission that we no longer live in a democracy. Now the Faculty condemned Johnson’s further comments of left-wing criminal justice lawyers, saying: “These comments go hand in hand with recent statements by the Home Secretary and appear to be part of a strategy to undermine the rule of law. Lawyers represent their clients without associating themselves with the merits, or politics, of their clients’ position. Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more Scottish defenders accuse Boris Johnson of undermining rule of law Attacks on the fundamental principles underlying the rule of law are inconsistent with the principles of conservatism; instead, they’re straight out of Donald Trump’s populist playbook. It took far too long for many American Republicans to recognize that Trump was not really a Republican, the penny may have gone down when Donald Jr. told the rally that preceded the violent storming of Capitol Hill that it’s not their Republican party anymore, it’s Donald Trump’s party. A question now is whether Johnson is really a Tory. But this kind of attitude is not just a problem for conservatives, because it makes attacks on right-wing lawyers, trade unionists or nationalists much more likely. Politicians of all stripes should be careful not to politicize the justice system. It may sound tactically advantageous, but it is a strategic as well as a moral mistake. After all, no one is in power forever. A message from the editor: Thank you for reading this article. We depend on your support more than ever, as the change in consumption habits caused by the coronavirus is having an impact on our advertisers. If you haven’t already, consider supporting our trusted and verified journalism by purchasing a digital subscription.

