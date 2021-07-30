Leading Arizona Audit Firm Receives Millions of Trump Supporters | Arizona





The cabinet leading a widely criticized and Republican-backed audit of the Arizona election ballots has received $ 5.7 million in donations, the majority of Donald Trump supporters, he revealed on Wednesday.

Cyber ​​Ninjas, a Florida-based company with no previous experience in election audits, said it received $ 3.25 million from Patrick Byrne, CEO of furniture sales firm Overstock, who falsely described the 2020 election. like rigged, with more money pouring in. personalities who have peddled lies about the legitimacy of the vote.

The company was hired by the Arizona GOP-led Senate to review the 2020 election in Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and most of Arizona’s registered voters.

Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Doug Logan released details of the company’s donors after the House of Congress Oversight and Reform Committee requested the information, citing Cyber’s inexperience Ninjas in conducting sloppy and insecure election-related audits and auditing practices.

The Arizona Senate allowed Cyber ​​Ninjas to collect private donations even though the company received $ 150,000 for the audit.

Cyber ​​Ninjas information showed he raised $ 976,512.43 from Americas Future, a right-wing nonprofit chaired by Trump ally and QAnon devotee Michael Flynn. The company received $ 605,000 from Voices and Votes run by Christina Bobb, a correspondent for the right-wing media organization One America News Network.

Defending the Republic, a group led by Sidney Powell, the attorney for Trump who filed a number of baseless lawsuits challenging the election results, donated $ 550,000.

Logan fought to keep Cyber ​​Ninjas’ backers a secret, although he admitted at the start of the audit that his $ 150,000 contract with the Arizona Senate would not cover the cost of the work for which his company was hired. He released the numbers on the deadline for him to voluntarily comply with Congress’ request for information.

The scrutiny of the ballot was ridiculed as a bogus audit by Democrats, and even criticized by GOP leaders in Maricopa County. He was condemned by election experts, who said officials were not using a reliable methodology.

On Wednesday, the review came under further scrutiny when Ken Bennett, the former Republican secretary of state and the Senate’s unpaid liaison with Logan and the audit contractors, said he expected to resign.

Bennett is the only chief audit executive with substantial election experience, and his departure threatened to further erode any legitimacy the unprecedented partisan post-election review claimed to have.

Late Wednesday, however, Bennett turned the tide, telling The Associated Press he had come to an agreement to stay.

The Associated Press contributed reporting

